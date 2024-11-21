John Prescott: All the best pictures following the former deputy prime minister and Hull MP's death

Former deputy prime minister John Prescott has died aged 86 following a battle with Alzheimer’s, his family has announced.

His family said he had “spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment”.

The former trade union activist and ex-merchant seaman died “peacefully” and surrounded by relatives at his care home, they said.

Prescott was elected as MP for Kingston upon Hull East in 1970, and served until 2010,

He was a key figure of Sir Tony Blair’s New Labour project, seen by many as custodian of the party’s traditional values in the face of a modernising leadership.

There have been many notable moments during Lord Prescott’s career such as he played a key role in negotiating the Kyoto Protocol on climate change in 1997.

Also, in 2001, during a campaign event, Prescott punched a protester who threw an egg at him.

After retiring from the House of Commons in 2010, he was made a life peer and sat in the House of Lords until 2024.

February 4, 2006: Deputy prime minister and Hull East MP John Prescott outside the city's first Decent Homes showhouse in Anson Road, Bilton Grange, after officially opening it.

1. John Prescott

February 4, 2006: Deputy prime minister and Hull East MP John Prescott outside the city's first Decent Homes showhouse in Anson Road, Bilton Grange, after officially opening it. Photo: Asadour Guzelian

Friday, January 31, 2003:Deputy Prime Minister and Hull East MP John Prescott found it hard going as he launched building work on a £20m village centre on Preston Road Estate, Hull yesterday watched by project manager Janice Bernhardt.

2. Digging deep

Friday, January 31, 2003:Deputy Prime Minister and Hull East MP John Prescott found it hard going as he launched building work on a £20m village centre on Preston Road Estate, Hull yesterday watched by project manager Janice Bernhardt. Photo: Terry Carrott

Friday, April 27 2005: John Prescott during his visit to Pudsey today (friday).

3. A Pudsey visit

Friday, April 27 2005: John Prescott during his visit to Pudsey today (friday). Photo: mark bickerdike

Deputy labour leader John Prescott plays beach cricket, as he took Labour's battle to holidaymakers in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire.

4. Beach cricket

Deputy labour leader John Prescott plays beach cricket, as he took Labour's battle to holidaymakers in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire. Photo: PA/Mark Turtle.

