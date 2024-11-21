His family said he had “spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment”.

The former trade union activist and ex-merchant seaman died “peacefully” and surrounded by relatives at his care home, they said.

Prescott was elected as MP for Kingston upon Hull East in 1970, and served until 2010,

He was a key figure of Sir Tony Blair’s New Labour project, seen by many as custodian of the party’s traditional values in the face of a modernising leadership.

There have been many notable moments during Lord Prescott’s career such as he played a key role in negotiating the Kyoto Protocol on climate change in 1997.

Also, in 2001, during a campaign event, Prescott punched a protester who threw an egg at him.

After retiring from the House of Commons in 2010, he was made a life peer and sat in the House of Lords until 2024.

