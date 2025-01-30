Former and current prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and Sir Keir Starmer are among the mourners who have arrived for the funeral of Lord John Prescott.

The service for the former deputy prime minister, who died in November aged 86, is being held at Hull Minster, in his former constituency.

Lord Prescott’s coffin was carried into the minster as former Downing Street director of communications Alastair Campbell played the Welsh national anthem on the bagpipes.

Senior figures from the past and current Labour governments are attending, including Prime Minister Sir Keir, who praised Lord Prescott for his “tenacity and vision” ahead of the service on Thursday.

Lord Prescott, who served as deputy prime minister under Sir Tony Blair between 1997 and 2007, died on November 20 last year in a nursing home where he had been living with Alzheimer’s.

The service, hosted by the Rev Canon Dominic Black, will include singing from the Choral-Hull children’s choir, made up from pupils across the city.

Lord Prescott’s son David told his father’s funeral: “He was a man who spent his life overcoming challenges and helping others,” adding: “Prescott was always at your service.”

David Prescott described how the “bolshy ex-waiter” became deputy prime minister and talked about his family life.

He also talked about his father’s final days in a care home, thanking all the carers and staff who looked after him.

Mr Prescott finished his eulogy with the speech Lord Prescott gave to the East Hull Labour Party in 1968 as he pitched to be the local MP, saying “John always had the last word”.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

