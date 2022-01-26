A team of five cyclists take to exercise bikes to complete their challenge for last year's Cycle for Smart Works.

Yorkshire charity Smart Works Leeds is challenging people across the county to get on their bikes to raise money for its vital work helping the county’s unemployed women back into the workplace.

The charity is looking for teams of five to sign up to its annual fundraising challenge, Cycle for Smart Works, and pledge to cycle a collective 500 miles, indoors or outdoors, starting on March 1 and finishing on March 8, 2022 - International Women’s Day.

The money raised will support Smart Works’ mission of helping unemployed women find employment and transform their lives by giving them the clothing, coaching and confidence they need to succeed at interview.

A team of five cyclists take to the great outdoors to complete their challenge for last year's Cycle for Smart Works.

Smart Works has eight centres across the UK, and thousands of people across the UK are expected to take part in this year’s event, making up teams of five by gathering together colleagues, friends, sports teammates and family members. Last year, the challenge raised more than £250,000 nationally.

The Yorkshire branch of the charity is based at Mabgate Mills on the outskirts of Leeds city centre, where staff and a team of dedicated volunteers dress and coach the women referred to them.

Last year, Yorkshire cyclists raised more than £14,000 for Smart Works Leeds. This year, however, the charity says that the need for its service is greater than ever, and it hopes this will be its biggest fundraiser ever, with more riders, more miles and more money raised. Thosuands of pounds was also raised by a sale of donated designer fashion.

All the money raised in Yorkshire will help support local women into employment, enabling them to gain financial independence and start a new chapter.

Former Smart Works Leeds client Wynitta.

Former client Wynitta came to Smart Works Leeds in 2021 and was supported by the charity with both coaching and clothing, and encouraged to apply for roles she said she “never would have dreamed of”.

To other women considering accessing support from Smart Works, she said: “You should go for it. This is an absolutely fantastic opportunity, and an even better service. Whatever anxieties you may be feeling, the staff and coaches at Smart Works Leeds will enable you to overcome this.”

Kate Stephens, Smart Works CEO, said: “The generosity of last year’s riders and their supporters blew us away but with the increasing demand for our services we need to make this our most successful fundraiser ever. If you have ever thought about getting involved or you are looking for a new challenge, I can’t recommend this enough. By taking on the challenge you will be playing a part in another woman’s success story and there isn’t a better feeling.”

Whether cycling indoors or outdoors, Cycle for Smart Works is a fun way to get active, fundraise and make a real difference. Riders up for the challenge can register at www.cycleforsmartworks.org.uk - all they need is a team of five and the drive to hit their £500 and 500-mile target.

Smart Works Leeds former client Aisha Mian-Rehan is cycling this year to help hit the Yorkshire target. Aisha, who now works for the charity, said: “Our two-hour appointment really does give women the self-belief to get the job and change their lives, and we need to fund-raise to ensure we can keep doing this for as many women as possible.”

If you are not able to cycle yourself, you can sponsor Aisha hereOpened in November, 2019, Smart Works Leeds provides unemployed women in need with complete outfits of high-quality clothes for job interviews, plus access to one-to-one interview training and career coaching. The charity says that the impact of the pandemic on female unemployment means that its service is needed more than ever and it aims to help more than 500 women in the year ahead. The charity is expanding and looking for staff including a fundraising manager and a centre manager (maternity leave cover). For details, or to volunteer as a dresser or interview coach, email: [email protected]

Registration to take part in Cycle for Smart Works is free and each team will receive a Smart Works Welcome Pack with fundraising advice and a guide to completing the challenge. The first 100 teams to raise over £500 will receive a limited-edition Cycle for Smart Works T-shirt, with additional prizes on offer for the top fundraisers.