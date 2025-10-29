Jon Ronson: 'We're living in increasingly psychopathic times'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the topic that has perhaps attracted the most attention in the Welsh-born writer and broadcaster’s nearly three-decade career, is the one he is revisiting for his latest tour, Jon Ronson’s Psychopath Night.

Sixteen years have now passed since Jon embarked on the adventure that became his best-selling work The Psychopath Test.

The book sees him delve into the world of madness, meeting purported psychopaths, as well as psychologists and psychiatrists who have studied them.

Jon Ronson is bringing his tour about psychopaths to Yorkshire venues. Photo: Emli Bendixen

“One of the reasons why I wanted to write the book was because I heard from a bunch of leading psychiatrists and psychologists that you’re much more likely to have a psychopath at the top of the tree than the bottom,” Jon says. “Society, capitalism, rewards psychopathic traits.”

He’s speaking to The Yorkshire Post from an island off the coast of the US, where he is working on a forthcoming project, due to be released next year. He’s tight-lipped on quite what that is, revealing only that it’s fulfilling an ambition he’s had for some time.

“Every story I do, I get so intensely down a rabbit hole and when I emerge I think this is the most incredible story ever,” the 58-year-old says. “It’s because I’m so engrossed in it. Sometimes it proves not to be, sometimes I emerge so excited and nobody cares,” he admits.

But that certainly wasn’t the case for The Psychopath Test. “For a lot of people including me, it’s a particularly intriguing mental disorder. It’s much more mysterious I would say than a lot of other disorders. It’s uncanny because you could be with somebody quite a long time before it suddenly creeps up on you this idea that something is terribly wrong.

"The people who diagnose psychopaths will often say that they sort of look and act normal but when you meet a high scoring one, it’s almost like you meet another species.”

In the first half of his show, which also explores the perplexing concept of normalcy, Jon teaches people how to spot psychopaths, reflecting on traits such as superficial charm, a lack of empathy and remorse, pathological lying and a grandiose self-worth. In the second half, he then makes his audience question whether psychopath-spotting can actually turn people a little psychopathic too.

“We're living in increasingly psychopathic times,” Jon believes. "The corridors of political and business power are replete with those traits, and they’re being widely encouraged on social media too. How startling to be living in a world that rewards the worst mental disorder of all.”

