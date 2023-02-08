The girlfriend of a murder Yorkshire footballer who found out she was pregnant just days after his funeral is battling to change the law for berevaed mothers and their children.

Kelly Bossons was 12 weeks pregnant when Jordan was punched to the ground after a pub brawl in the market town of Retford, Nottinghamshire, in January. He died from a fractured skull. The 25-year-old former Huddersfield Town youth trainee grew up in Menston, near Bradford, and was playing for Matlock Town at the time of his death.

Two men from Retford - Kai Denovan, 22, and Cameron Matthews, 21 - were both convicted of Jordan's manslaughter. Denovan - who denied the charge - was jailed for 11 years and Matthews - who threw the fatal punch but pleaded guilty - got eight years in prison.

Kelly and Jordan’s child – Maisie Jordan Sinnott – is now two years old. However, because the couple were not married, his name wasn’t allowed on the birth certificate. When Kelly received Maisie’s birth certificate, the space for ‘father’ was left blank.

Kelly Bossons and daughter Maisie

Kelly said: “Jordan wanted nothing more out of his life than to have kids, and it’s been taken away from him. It’s just so unfair.”

She appeared on The One Show on February 7 to talk about her battle to have his name on the birth certificate, which has now been added. She had to fight in court to allow Jordan’s name on the certificate. Jordan’s mother, Mel Tait, even had to provide a DNA sample to prove that Jordan was Maisie's father.

Kelly said: “We shouldn't have had to fight to get this. We were entitled to this in the first place.”

Now, Kelly and Jordan's family want something positive to come out of the tragic situation. They're launching a foundation in his memory - The Jordan Sinnott Foundation.

Jordan Sinnott

During the filming for The One Show, Kelly met Orlanda Bryars and Joana Niemeyer who also lost their partners while pregnant. They weren’t married either.

