JORVIK Viking Festival gallery: Huge crowds and over 450 Vikings take over York in JORVIK Viking Festival’s biggest day

Sunshine, mild weather and huge crowds greeted those who marched through the streets of York, accompanied to the sounds of a beating drum, and swords beating wooden shields.
Saturday February 22 was the highlight of this year’s JORVIK Viking Festival, which is celebrating its 40th year.
The Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty attended and captured some of the best of the action:
Jorvik Viking Festival 2025, held in York, North Yorkshire,
"Most of our events have sold out this year, and we've welcomed record crowds to the Eye of York for our Evening Spectacular.
Jorvik Viking Festival 2025, held in York, North Yorkshire,
"Seeing the Vikings once again take over the city has been brilliant, and great weather for much of the week has ensured that the public has turned out in their droves to share in the Norse entertainment,"
Jorvik Viking Festival 2025, held in York, North Yorkshire
"The popularity of the Vikings continues to grow!"
Jorvik Viking Festival 2025, held in York, North Yorkshire
Members of the public were able to see Viking life in the pop up village in Parliament Street
