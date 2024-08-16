Appeal to find 33-year-old man and keen walker from Yorkshire who has gone missing
Police have launched an appeal to help them find a keen walker who has gone missing.
Named only as Joseph by South Yorkshire Police, the 33-year-old was last seen shortly after 7am on Thursday (Aug 15).
Joseph, who is from the Hackenthorpe area of Sheffield, is said to be a keen walker and is known to frequent Shirebrook Nature Reserve, Poolsbrook country park, Rother Valley, the Carbrook estate, and the Trans Pennine Trail.
Officers are now becoming increasingly concerned about his welfare and would like to speak to anyone who thinks they may know where he is or who may have seen him.
