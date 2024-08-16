Appeal to find 33-year-old man and keen walker from Yorkshire who has gone missing

Police have launched an appeal to help them find a keen walker who has gone missing.

Named only as Joseph by South Yorkshire Police, the 33-year-old was last seen shortly after 7am on Thursday (Aug 15).

Joseph, who is from the Hackenthorpe area of Sheffield, is said to be a keen walker and is known to frequent Shirebrook Nature Reserve, Poolsbrook country park, Rother Valley, the Carbrook estate, and the Trans Pennine Trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are now becoming increasingly concerned about his welfare and would like to speak to anyone who thinks they may know where he is or who may have seen him.

Police released this picture of Joseph | South Yorkshire Police