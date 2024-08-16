Appeal to find 33-year-old man and keen walker from Yorkshire who has gone missing

Police have launched an appeal to help them find a keen walker who has gone missing.

Named only as Joseph by South Yorkshire Police, the 33-year-old was last seen shortly after 7am on Thursday (Aug 15).

Joseph, who is from the Hackenthorpe area of Sheffield, is said to be a keen walker and is known to frequent Shirebrook Nature Reserve, Poolsbrook country park, Rother Valley, the Carbrook estate, and the Trans Pennine Trail.

Officers are now becoming increasingly concerned about his welfare and would like to speak to anyone who thinks they may know where he is or who may have seen him.

Police released this picture of JosephPolice released this picture of Joseph
Police released this picture of Joseph | South Yorkshire Police

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall with short brown hair. He is believed to be wearing a burgundy Adidas raincoat, grey hoodie, white t-shirt, black shorts and a black cap. Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 399 of August 15.

