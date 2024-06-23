Joseph Weech: Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 25-year-old Yorkshire man
Police have launched an urgent appeal to track down a missing 25-year-old man from Yorkshire.
Joseph Weech was last seen on Saturday afternoon (Jun 22) in the Bierley area of Bradford. Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He is described as a white male, 5ft6, dark brown hair, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red top and grey trainers.
He has links to North and South Wales and in particular Aberystwyth, so it is thought he may have travelled there.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Joseph, or knows where he is, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 769 of June 22.
