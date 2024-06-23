Police have launched an urgent appeal to track down a missing 25-year-old man from Yorkshire.

Joseph Weech was last seen on Saturday afternoon (Jun 22) in the Bierley area of Bradford. Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as a white male, 5ft6, dark brown hair, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red top and grey trainers.

He has links to North and South Wales and in particular Aberystwyth, so it is thought he may have travelled there.