Joy for organ lovers as Bradford's beloved instrument the star of new concerts

The pipes of Bradford Cathedral’s organ have entranced worshippers for almost 120 years.

And over the new few months, residents and visitors to the city alike will have the chance to hear it being played by some of the country’s leading organists.

A series of free recitals have begun every Wednesday at 1pm.

This year, the Cathedral aims to shine a particular light on female composers in the programmes created.

This year, the Cathedral aims to shine a particular light on female composers in the programmes created.

Graham Thorpe, Assistant Bradford Cathedral Director of Music, explained: “We’re absolutely delighted to be continuing our regular [email protected] organ recitals.

“The recitals are friendly and entertaining, consisting of 45-minutes of top-class organ playing, with the recitalists introducing pieces as they go.

“We would love to see as many people as we can join us for the weekly recitals.

"They have a great atmosphere, and the recitalists are all fantastic, with some local figures, but with big names from further afield, too.

“Recitalists this term have the option of not only using the main cathedral organ, but also the Wingfield Organ, a replica Tudor instrument that is currently homed at the cathedral.

“This term we are celebrating music written by female composers. The focal point is International Women’s Day on March 8, for which we have booked Imogen Morgan.

"There will be a piece by Sarah MacDonald, Director of Ely Cathedral Girls’ Choir, specially commissioned for the recital, and to be played on the Wingfield Organ.”

An optional buffet lunch is served before each recital for a small charge.

The season will end with a special Holy Week recital on Wednesday April 5 given by Caroln Craig, organ scholar at Westminster Cathedral.

But there is much to look forward to as Spring continues, with a royal themed series planned for after Easter in celebration of King Charles III’s coronation.

Bradford Catherdral’s first organ – a four manual instrument with 60 speaking stops – can be traced back to 1904.

The current instrument is based on a 1961 organ built by Hill, Norman and Beard in an “American Classic” style designed to play music of all genres.

The organ was extended in the 1970s, and according to a Cathedral spokesperson “is notable for its wide palate of tonal colours.”

But this summer, work is set to take place on the organ to help it revert back to its 1904 original sound, the Cathedral annouced last year.

Bradford Cathedral has seen worshippers on the site since the 7th century, but the current church was built in the 15th century.