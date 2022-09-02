Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judith, who has dementia, left her care home in Harrogate six days ago and has not been traced since.

A confirmed sighting of her has now been recorded in the village of North Rigton on Saturday.

She was captured on CCTV at Harrogate bus station and it is now thought she left on a bus then flagged down a driver and asked for a lift to North Rigton.

Judith Holliday

A new photograph of he wearing the walking jacket she is believed to have with her has now been released.

Judith has links to Wetherby and sightings have been reported in Wetherby, Knaresborough, Otley and Ilkley.

Extensive police and specialist resources are being used in the search.

She is described as a white female, thin build, approximately 5ft in height, with medium length grey hair.

North Yorkshire Police Critical Incident Inspector Louise Pegg commented:

“We are extremely concerned for the welfare of Judith as she has now been missing for nearly a week. Judith requires medication and has dementia but often presents fit and well.

“Judith’s family are doing everything they can to help locate Judith and officers are supporting them as we continue to try and locater her.

“If required, the searches will continue across the weekend. I would urge any members of the public who are out and about today and this weekend to remain vigilant and report any immediate sightings of Judith to 999.”

If you have any information that could assist with the search, please call 101 and quote ref number 12220153505.

Any immediate sightings should be reported to 999.

Her niece Lucinda Edwards said: " My aunt has fluctuating mental capacity; meaning she can present herself very well but can also get very confused.