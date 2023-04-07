Julia applied that same day and later received an acceptance letter addressed to “Mr Lee.”
She said that they were even more stunned when they realised they had hired a woman in a male dominated environment.
“At the time women weren’t allowed in working men’s clubs let alone work in a rugby club.
“At first they couldn’t work out what I’d do if things got a bit rowdy or where I would get changed.”
She began officiating the same year she had applied overseeing men's matches.
Julia said: “It was new territory so there were challenges but I kept going as I loved it and I began to be accepted.”
She said many of those sue worked with are now her friends.
Julia became well respected throughout the game and made way for women in all aspects of rugby league.
She reached National Conference Premier Division level before retiring due to injury. Since Julia has been involved in the development of match official training pathways and she also works as a life coach and mentor to young women.
Julia said: “I’m still working on the development of the sport. I’m a trustee at Hull KR and I work with Women In Rugby League.”
The trailblazing referee has recently donated her collection of memorabilia to the Heritage Quay archives at University of Huddersfield which is also home to the Rugby League archives.
“I was there today, we’re finding more and more things which are shedding a light on women’s role in rugby league. Many people think the women’s super league was the first time women played, but we’ve just found a story of a woman who was playing fixtures in the early 1980s.”
Julia said it’s important these “hidden stories” are uncovered to give women a voice and to inspire the young generation.
She said that in many places across West Yorkshire Rugby League is part of the curriculum and it’s important that women’s voices are heard in that.
“I want to bring women’s rugby league into the curriculum.”