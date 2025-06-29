Kayakers' narrow escape after being blown out to sea off Yorkshire and ending up in the water

Two kayakers had a narrow escape after being blown out to sea off Hornsea in strong westerly winds and ending up in the water after capsizing.

Hornsea Inshore Rescue’s Spirit of Hornsea was launched on Saturday to reports of the two men being in difficulty around half a mile off Skipsea Sands.

The “inexperienced” pair from Leeds and Bradford had been in the water for some time having been tipped up by a large wave when the lifeboat arrived.

One was understood to have only bought his kayak the previous day.

Two people being rescued by Hornsea Inshore Rescue

The charity said it was fortunate that the coastguard had a bearing on the casualties and they were quickly located even though the kayaks were dark-coloured and difficult to see.

The men, who were staying at a holiday park in Ulrome, were pulled aboard and given first aid as the lifeboat returned to Hornsea slipway where they were met by two ambulances and treated for hypothermia.

After an hour they were assessed as being fit to return to their waiting families.

Station manager Sue Hickson-Marsay said: “The casualties were very lucky that the coastguards had a bearing on their position which saved vital time, meaning we didn’t need to operate a search pattern and it was crucial the casualties were picked out of the water without delay before they succumbed to the cold water.

"The kayaks would have been difficult to spot as they were dark coloured and I would strongly advise anyone going out to see to wear something fluorescent, preferably yellow.

"Both casualties were wearing buoyancy aids which again are essential when venturing out onto the water.”

The lifeboat was launched again shortly before 7pm to reports of two people cut off by the tide Hornsea and Mappleton.

The man and woman were up to their thighs in the sea when the lifeboat arrived.

Leading coxswain Karl Shannon said: “We are tending to rescue more and more people cut off by the tide in this area and the danger is very real indeed.”