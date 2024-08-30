Keighley opticians aims high with £1K target for family fundraiser
Optometry director at Specsavers Keighley, Raj Gill, has even promised to shave off his hair if the target is met, in a bid to encourage donations to the store’s family fundraiser.
The fundraiser will be taking place at the Airedale Shopping Centre between 11am and 3pm, with all funds going towards the building of a new unit that allows parents to stay overnight at Bradford Royal Infirmary’s neonatal unit.
This is the store’s third family fundraiser, and the team are determined to top last year’s total of £650 which was donated to the Keighley Imagination Library.
Raj says: “I’m hoping to spur people into digging into their pockets and donating to our fundraiser – no matter how big or small. Whether it’s 50p or £50, every donation makes a difference, and we welcome everyone to take part on the day.”
As well as three members of the Specsavers Keighley team supporting on the day, local businesses will be offering prizes and entertainment – including Raffles Jewellers and Stardust Event Productions.
All members, young and old, are invited to join where they can expect everything from a tombola, charity raffles and lucky dips to face painting, glitter tattoos and even a bouncy castle.
There’ll be refreshments aplenty thanks to local food and drinks stalls – as well as a bake sale with home-made goods – on offer.
To donate to the fundraiser, visit here.
