The 66th Keighley & District Agricultural Show drew large crowds this weekend as families enjoyed a full programme of farming, food and entertainment.

Visitors were treated to a wide range of livestock classes, equestrian displays, horticultural competitions and craft exhibits, alongside vintage machinery, falconry and family amusements.

Running alongside the main show was the 187th Keighley Horticultural Society event, where crowds admired prize-winning flowers and vegetables – from the heaviest onion to quirky “wonky veg.”

First held in the 1950s, the show has become a regular fixture in Yorkshire’s rural calendar, combining livestock, produce and craft competitions with family attractions.

This year’s event featured the usual mix of farming classes, horticulture, equestrian events and entertainment, continuing its long tradition in the district.

1 . The Keighley & District Agricultural show has taken place on the first Saturday in September since the 1950s. The Keighley & District Agricultural show has taken place on the first Saturday in September since the 1950s. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . David Metclafe, National Vegetable Society Judge inspecting the selection of Tomatoes on display. David Metclafe, National Vegetable Society Judge inspecting the selection of Tomatoes on display. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Stuart Baldwin, from Hebden Bridge, with his 1962 Fordson Dexta. Stuart Baldwin, from Hebden Bridge, with his 1962 Fordson Dexta. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Elinor Hannon, 7, of Idle, who won 1st Local Rider and 2nd in the Young Hanlder Class with her pony Ruby. Elinor Hannon, 7, of Idle, who won 1st Local Rider and 2nd in the Young Hanlder Class with her pony Ruby. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales