A businessman who shot himself on the day he was due to appear in court on fraud charges would probably have had his shotgun licence withdrawn the police had been aware of his prosecution it has been revealed.

Now, in a bid to prevent similar tragedies, a coroner has urged HM Customs and Excise to flag up such cases.

Catherine Cundy, area coroner for North Yorkshire and York, has taken the step following an inquest on chartered accountant Keith Weston, of Allerton Park, Knaresborough.

The 68-year-old, who had held a shotgun licence for many years, was found dead in his garden on March 9 this year.

It was “highly likely”, the inquest was told, that if the police had been aware of Mr Weston’s pending court appearance his access to firearms would have been restricted and his weapon confiscated.

The inquest was told he had sent “concerning” messages to family and friends and in a note found next to his body he said that it was due to declining health and the fact he was due to appear in court that day on charges of tax fraud.

The coroner was told by police firearms officers that, unlike standard police prosecutions, when individuals are prosecuted by other authorities there are no automatic checks of the Police National Computer to see whether they possess a firearm.

When that is done the licensing authority can then assess the individual’s suitability to continue to possess a firearm.

In her Prevention of Future Deaths report to HMRC Ms Cundy said: “While it cannot be said that this would have prevented the deceased’s death by his own hand from some other means it would have prevented the unlawful discharge of the weapon as a means of suicide.”