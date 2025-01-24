Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Capstick, who became Scargill’s vice-president at the National Union of Mineworkers in Yorkshire, was among the crowds when clashes erupted with riot police.

It echoed what had happened 12 years earlier when he helped to organise the mass picketing of a fuel storage depot in Birmingham; it became enshrined in union history as the Battle of Saltley Gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken and Scargill remained close friends as the coalfields were wound down in the 1990s and worked together in Scargill’s Socialist Labour Party, which Ken joined after Labour rejected him as a candidate in Hemsworth, amid much controversy.

Ken Capstick, who was Stillingfleet branch delegate for the NUM during the miners strike 20 years ago.

During the 1984 dispute with Margaret Thatcher’s government Ken – whose parents and grandparents were also miners – was part of a committee at the Yorkshire NUM headquarters in Barnsley which organised flying pickets across the region.

Born near Wakefield, he left school in 1956 and went down the pit at age 15.

He worked at several collieries around the city before moving to the new ‘superpit’ at Selby, where he worked until 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was married to Sheila, who became locally famous for a battle of her own – to allow women to play snooker at her local club in Wakefield.