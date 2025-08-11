For more than 30 years, Kettlewell has attracted visitors with its own take on the scarecrow festival.

Enthusiastic villagers have staged annual events to help good causes and engender community spirit.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “We held our first Scarecrow Festival back in 1994 as a fundraising event for Kettlewell Primary School, which has played a vital role in the community for generations, serving the local villages, isolated hamlets and remote farms of Upper Wharfedale.

"There was no official trail around the village back then but residents were encouraged to create scarecrows depicting their profession, which included farmers (of course), a doctor, decorator and an electrician up a ladder, with sparks fizzing from the fuse box, which became a favourite with visitors for many years.”

“Thanks to such an enthusiastic response from villagers, more and more scarecrows started to appear every year – in gardens and doorways, peeking over walls, clambering up drainpipes and popping up in every corner of the village.

"Not surprisingly the fame of the festival started to spread further afield and soon visitors were arriving by the coach load to spot the scarecrows on a wander around this idyllic Yorkshire Dales village.”

Over the last 30 years, the festival has grown from strength to strength and organisers pride themselves on the high standards of creations and characters, who are usually easy to identify by young or old.

Kettlewell Scarecrow Festival now welcomes thousands of visitors from far and wide. Many have been coming back year after year – often first with their children and now with their grandchildren. All proceeds support community organisations and groups

The first Scarecrow Festival was held in 1994 as a fundraising event for Kettlewell Primary School.

Scarecrows are displayed through the village during the Kettlewell scarecrow festival

The two week festival is a community-based festival that celebrates the creativity of the Yorkshire Dales village as it is brought to life with displays of both traditional and more modern scarecrows, including parodies of current affairs and celebrities.

A Christmas themed display is shown during the Kettlewell scarecrow festival.