Poor Kevin the cat was rescued after getting wedged in a three-inch gap between a house and a garage. Picture: RSPCA

The frightened feline - named Kevin - found himself in a spot of bother after falling from a roof and down into the tiny three-inch opening between the buildings in Middlesborough.

Fire services and the RSPCA were alerted after worried neighbours heard Kevin's cries for help.

Crews from Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene but were unable to free the poor creature, despite having specialist equipment.

Fortunately, the owner of the garage kindly allowed the fire service to remove some bricks near where his body was and RSPCA officer Shane Lynn was able to safely free the relieved pet – who at this point was unable to move and had his head wedged between the brickwork.

Kevin was rushed to a nearby veterinary surgery, where it was discovered he had escaped his ordeal with only a swollen knee and was given anti-inflammatory medication.

The vet also discovered the cat was microchipped and his name was Kevin and his owners lived close to where he was found.

Mr Lynn took Kevin back home and his owners were delighted to have him back.

He said: “His owners were extremely grateful to see him.

"It turns out Kevin moved into the neighbourhood with his owners only four weeks prior to his adventure - so he has already made quite the first impression in the area!

“Kevin had fallen into such a tight gap his body was squashed into a width of about three inches.

"He really was unable to move and was obviously very frightened and we think he had been there a couple of hours. It then took a further two-and-a-half hours to rescue him."

Mr Lynn added: “Often in these situations we use specialist poles to grasp trapped animals but in this case we could not reach the cat.

“It was decided the only way to free him would be to go through the garage wall which the homeowner kindly agreed to.”

“I would like to thank Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service for their help in freeing Kevin. We often work with partner agencies and are always grateful for their assistance.”

Shane went to visit Kevin a week after his rescue, on Friday May 21, and said he was doing really well and enjoying plenty of fuss.

He said: “This really does highlight why microchipping your pet is so important and it is vitally important to tell the chip company yourself if any contact details change which is exactly what Kevin’s owners did.

“If the contact details are out of date the chip is completely useless. We see many cases where we would love to reunite microchipped cats with their owner but can't because the details have not been updated.”

In England & Wales, it is a legal requirement to have dogs microchipped, while last month it was announced that microchipping pet cats is set to become compulsory under a wide-ranging animal welfare plan.