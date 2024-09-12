The weird and wonderful, eccentric and quirky, they’re all there in the Guinness World Records book.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For this year’s 70th anniversary edition, which is out today, there’s the woman from Sheffield who has built a 6ft 7in electric toothbrush; the man from Ireland who performed the most magic tricks in under a minute; and the teenager from the USA who has the largest hands and feet.

For editor-in-chief Craig Glenday, sifting through world records is all in a day’s work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We still get about 100 applications a day from all over the world from people wanting to know if they have a record, but if you look at the figures we only accept 10 per cent of what we get in,” he told the Yorkshire Post.

Ruth Amos is in the Guinness Book of World Records for the Largest Electric Toothbrush. Photo Credit: Paul Hughes/Guinness World Records

“The joy with us is that we celebrate what no-one else does. We are seeing achievement, you work really hard and that is going to be remembered and celebrated with us.

“We look at how fun the world is.”

Only about 2,115 records feature in the book, chosen from the 42,000 recorded.

Craig said the way the book is configured has changed in the years he has been involved, with an under 16s section now for young record breakers, while ‘icons’ get a double page spread for their achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The icons include Tommy Mattinson, who holds the record for the most number of wins at the Gurning World Championships held every year in Cumbria - 18. His father previously held the title with 10 wins.

Craig said he took part in the gurning championship this year.

“That was quite special,” he said. “I loved that it was like a great big family day out.”

His favourite record is Diana Armstrong, from Minnesota, who has 4ft long fingernails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spent a day with her, you need a really tight knit family for that to be able to manage everyday tasks,” he added.

In Sheffield, Ruth Amos’s world record breaking electric toothbrush came out of the Youtube channel which she and her fellow inventor Shawn Brown, 33, have set up.

“For our Youtube channel, Kids Invent Stuff, primary school children send in their ideas and we bring them to life. One of them was an enormous electric toothbrush,” Ruth, 34, said.

“George, 11, designed his idea for the toothbrush to help in the garden, such as cleaning the patio with different attachments that strim the grass and even cut down trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The head is made with a grinder. That toothbrush started off as a sheet of flat metal and I fabricated the body of the brush with a plasma cutting tool. I worked on the fabricating and Shawn wired on the toothbrush head and these two bits slid together.”

Ruth said she and Shawn, who is based in Cornwall, go backwards and forwards from their workshops in Sheffield and Cornwall to work on the designs.

They got together after both won the Young Engineer for Britain Award, Ruth winning hers when she was still at school.

“Back in school I invented something called the StairSteady, I ended up starting a business and bringing the product I designed at school to market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shawn and I set up Kids Invent Stuff, ideas come in from children and we see something crazy and give it a go. Anything is possible, from popcorn firing doorbells to a 7ft dinosaur who mops the floor.

“We started Kids Invent Stuff because we have a massive shortage of engineers and this may generate interest in a youngster for that.

“Guinness found out about the toothbrush from our channel and approached us, to be in the book is such an iconic thing.”

Other records which feature in the 2025 edition are dogs Bonnie and Simba and their owner Olga Jones from Reading, who have four Guinness World Records titles including the fastest time to complete 10 side leapfrog jumps by two dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Ireland, 15-year-old Cillian O’Connor has made his way into the book with his record for the most magic tricks performed in one minute (28).

For the record Eric Kilburn, from Michigan, is the teenager with the largest hands and feet. The 16-year-old hands measure 23.20 cm (9.13 in), while his feet are 34.30 cm (13.50 in) and he wears a size 23 shoe.