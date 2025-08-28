Plans for new holiday pods at an East Yorkshire golf course have been approved by East Riding Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developers have been granted planning permission for 28 holiday lodges at Kilnwick Percy Resort & Golf Club, near Pocklington.

Plans were first submitted to the council in spring 2023, originally for 30 lodges. The plans seek to establish a cul-de-sac of lodges to the north east of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to its 18 hole golf course, clubhouse, gym and spa facilities, the Kilnwick Percy Resort & Golf Club already has a number of holiday lodges. The site is owned by Darwin AIM Ltd.

How some of the lodges could look at Kilnwick Percy Resort & Golf Club

Plans explain that the lodges will be available in either one, two, three, and five bed options. All lodges will be timber cladded, single storey units with shallow pitched roofs.

The application also includes extensions and improvements to a number of facilities at the wider site. For example the increased number of lodges will require greater housekeeping facilities.

It is also said: “Staff facilities such as workshops, offices and toilets are currently located in temporary structures which are not fit for purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The applicant therefore seeks the opportunity to replace these, with a new purpose built building.”

Guests visiting the proposed lodges will use the existing main access point of the wider site at the golf club. A one way system with registration plate recognition for entry/exit barriers will also be in place.