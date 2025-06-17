Kim Woodburn: TV personality who presented How Clean Is Your House? dead aged 83 after short illness

TV star Kim Woodburn, who rose to fame presenting How Clean Is Your House?, has died at the age of 83 following a short illness, her manager said.

Woodburn also appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and was among the line-up for E4’s Celebrity Cooking School in 2022.

A statement said: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness.

“Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person.

“Her husband, Peter, is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate.

“We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career.

“We kindly ask that Kim’s husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve.

“We will not be releasing any further details.”

In Channel 4 show How Clean Is Your House?, along with her sidekick Aggie Mackenzie, Woodburn would visit dirty homes and proceed to clean them, sharing tips as they went.

The highly camp show, with its dramatic music and Woodburn’s scolding of the offending homeowners, proved a huge hit, turning the pair into overnight stars.

The show, which ran from 2003 to 2009, led to book deals and other endorsements, with Woodburn appearing on various reality shows.

She finished in third place on Celebrity Big Brother after Loose Women star Coleen Nolan was crowned the winner, beating Irish pop twins Jedward to the top spot.