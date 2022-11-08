His Majesty visited Morrisons headquarters in Bradford earlier in the day, before meeting people outside Bradford City Hall and in Leeds. At Morrisons, he thanked members of staff for their work and also wished them an early Merry Christmas.

A man in his 80s was among the people who were waiting patiently outside the City Hall to see the new king. Brian Warman, aged 82, from Brighouse, parked his motorhome overnight for a chance to meet King Charles III during his visit to Bradford.

Mr Warman said he had been following the life and career of King Charles ever since he was born, and said he was devastated by the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He said: “She was an absolutely wonderful woman. It seemed like she was alright and then two days later she was gone. I was absolutely gobsmacked.”

Speaking of the celebrations in Bradford, he said: “I stayed overnight and got up early this morning to see what time they were coming. He shook my hand and that was very nice of him. I won’t wash my hand now for the rest of the week!”

King Charles Pictured on his visit to Centenary Square, Bradford

King Charles waves to the crowds

King Charles meets members of the public

King Charles was met by hundreds of supporters