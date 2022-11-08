King Charles III's helicopter lands in grounds of Bradford Grammar School as he begins Yorkshire tour

The King and his protection officers touched down on the extensive playing fields at the fee-paying school’s site in Frizinghall on Tuesday morning before being driven to a meet-and-greet at the head office of Bradford supermarket giant Morrisons.

The large grounds have been used before by the Royal Family for helicopter landings – including by the King’s son Prince William in 2020.

In 1949, his late father Prince Philip visited the school – and was given the gift of a shawl by pupils for the baby Prince Charles.

The King met school pupils before being driven to his engagements

The grammar school’s Royal Charter was also granted by the last English monarch to share his name – King Charles II in 1662.

After the Morrisons visit, the King continued to Leeds, and he will conclude his Yorkshire tour with engagements in York and Doncaster tomorrow.

The King crosses the school fields