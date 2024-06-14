Scores of people from Yorkshire have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours, which were announced on Friday evening.

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates, former prime minister Gordon Brown and artist Tracey Emin are among the famous faces recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

The highest award went to Mr Brown who was made a Companion of Honour, while Sir Alan was knighted in recognition of his campaigning work which highlighted the Post Office Horizon scandal.

Other famous names to be recognised include Katherine Sciver-Brunt – who has been recognised for services to women’s cricket and the community in Yorkshire – and the Isle of Man-born cyclist Mark Cavendish, who famously tried to win the Tour de France stage which finished in Harrogate, where his mother is from.

Lesley Wild, who was a key figure in Bettys and Taylors in Harrogate for four decades and was formerly Chair, has been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours. (Picture James Hardisty)

The Yorkshire list includes a wide range of people from every aspect of life; from charity workers and restaurateurs to school teachers and business people.

Take a look at the full list below.

East Riding of Yorkshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Andrew Stephen Barber. For services to the community in East Yorkshire. (Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Lisa Mari Hilder. Co-Founder, Preston Road Women's Centre, Hull. For services to Social Investment and to Charity. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

David Arthur Harding. Emergency Response Volunteer, Humberside, British Red Cross. For voluntary service to the British Red Cross. (Bilton, East Riding of Yorkshire)

KING'S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL

Ola Adel Zahran. Chief Technology Officer, Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

West Yorkshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Jacqueline Gedman. Lately Chief Executive, Kirklees Council. For services to Business and to the community in Kirklees, West Yorkshire. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Anthony Alderson Baverstock. Chair, Duke of Edinburgh's Award Gillingham, Dorset. For services to Young People in Dorset. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Duncan Ademola Beckley JP. Conductor. For services to Music. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Susan Grant. Founder, The Body Doctor. For services to Entrepreneurship. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Andrew Hodkinson. Headteacher, West Oaks School, Leeds. For services to Children and Young People with SEND. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Susan Ann Jones. Lately Operations Manager, Legal Aid Agency. For services to the Civil Justice System. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Reuben John Moore. Executive Director of Programmes, National Institute of Teaching. For services to Education. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Shamza Butt. Member, National Citizens Service Trust Youth Voice Forum. For services to Young People. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Geppino Paolo Dammone. Director, Salvo's Restaurant, Leeds. For services to Hospitality. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Gianfranco Demetrio Dammone. Managing Director, Salvo's Restaurant, Leeds. For services to Hospitality. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Amanda Susan Goth. Mountain and Hill Runner. For voluntary services to the Todmorden Harriers Running Club and Sport Calderdale. (Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire)

Thomas Long. For services to the community in Wakefield, West Yorkshire. (Wetherby, West Yorkshire)

Supriya Nagarajan. Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Artistic Director, Manasamitra. For services to Music. (Dewsbury, West Yorkshire)

Rizwan Rehman. Chair of Governors, Lapage Primary School and Nursery, Bradford, West Yorkshire. For services to Education. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Patricia Ann Urry. Co-Founder and lately Chair, Roundhay Environmental Action Project. For services to the Environment. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

North Yorkshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Jasvinder Kaur Sanghera CBE. Founder, Karma Nirvana and Human Rights Campaigner. For services to the Victims of Child, Forced Marriage and Honour-Based Abuse. (North Yorkshire)

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Elizabeth Bramall. Philanthropist and Co-Founder, The Liz and Terry Bramall Foundation. For services to Charity. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Duncan Anthony Webster OBE JP. National Leadership Magistrate and Chair, Magistrates' Leadership Executive. For services to Justice. (Pickering, North Yorkshire)

Lesley Margaret Wild. Lately Chair, Bettys and Taylors. For services to Business and Trade. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Christopher Thomas Berridge. Managing Director, Paneltex. For services to Business, to Exports and to the Environment. (York, North Yorkshire)

Fleur Josephine Butler. Lately President, National Conservative Convention and lately Chair, Conservative Women's Organisation. For services to Politics and to Women. (Leyburn, North Yorkshire)

Sally Elizabeth Light. Lately Chief Executive, Motor Neurone Disease Association. For services to People Affected by Motor Neurone Disease. (York, North Yorkshire)

Wendy Ruth Nichols. Public and Community Service Member and lately Chair, National Executive Committee, Labour Party and President of UNISON. For Political Service. (Selby, North Yorkshire)

Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd) Francis Thomas James Anthony Riley. Lately Director, National Firearms Centre, Royal Armouries. For services to Military Heritage. (York, North Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Jacqueline Adie. Centre Manager, York Christians Against Poverty Debt. For services to People in Debt in York. (York, North Yorkshire)

Jason David Carlyon. Community Engagement Lead and Paramedic, Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust. For services to Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation. (Scarborough, North Yorkshire)

Archana Rao Dannamaneni. Customer Compliance Group, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Tax Compliance. (Tadcaster, North Yorkshire)

Helen Whittaker. For services to the Creation and Conservation of Stained and Architectural Glass Art. (York, North Yorkshire)

Elizabeth Mary Whyte. Covid Lead, HC-One. For services to Social Care. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Emma Louise Chester. Brownie and Guide Leader, and Division Commissioner, Girlguiding UK. For services to Young People. (York, North Yorkshire)

Hazel Patricia Collett. Meetings Secretary, British Astronomical Association. For services to Astronomy. (York, North Yorkshire)

Josephine Carol Finnegan. Fundraiser, Marie Curie Charity. For services to Charitable Fundraising and to the community in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

John Percy Porter. Visits Officer, Water Safety Adviser and Fundraiser, Royal National Lifeboat Institution Scarborough Lifeboat Station. For voluntary services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. (Scarborough, North Yorkshire)

Craig Allen Jones Doy Russo. Clinical Operational Manager, Police Custody Healthcare NHS, Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to Mental Health Nursing. (York, North Yorkshire)

Neil Andrew Williamson. Curator, Royal National Lifeboat Institution Whitby Lifeboat Museum and Launching Authority, Royal National Lifeboat Institution Whitby Lifeboat Station. For voluntary services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. (Whitby, North Yorkshire)

KING'S POLICE MEDAL

Mark Alan Webster. Chief Constable, Cleveland Police.

Fraser Wilson. Chief Inspector, Cleveland Police.

South Yorkshire

ORDER OF THE BATH

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Jennifer Grace Stevens (Jenny Dibden). Director, Intervention Delivery, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. For Public Service. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Peter Carl Mucklow. Lately Director for Apprenticeships, Department for Education. For services to Education. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Richard Allcroft. President, World Wheelchair Rugby. For services to Wheelchair Rugby. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Sarah Jane McLeod. Chief Executive Officer, Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust. For services to Heritage. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Chella Quint. Period Positive Campaigner, Author and Educator. For services to Education. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Craig Simon Batham. Special Chief Officer, South Yorkshire Police. For services to Policing. (Dinnington, South Yorkshire)

Suzanne Jackson. Domestic Abuse Risk Assessor Manager and Force Lead for Honour Based Abuse, South Yorkshire Police. For services to the Prevention of Violence Against Women and Girls. (Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

Janice Jinks. Foster Carer and Chair, Doncaster Foster Carers Association. For services to Supporting Families. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Elizabeth Anne Kenny. English Hub Lead, Whiston Worrygoose Junior and Infant Primary School, Rotherham, South Yorkshire. For services to Education. (Barnsley, South Yorkshire)

Kevin Joseph Kiely. Chief Executive Officer, Medilink UK. For services to the Life Sciences Sector. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Paul Leonard. Crime Services Office Manager, South Yorkshire Police. For services to Policing. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Geoffrey Mellor. Chief Executive Officer, Coal Pension Trustees. For services to British Coal Pensioners. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Claire Frances Ashby. For services to the community in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. (Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

Helen Mortimer. Volunteer, Rotherham Samaritans. For services to People in Emotional Distress. (Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

KING'S POLICE MEDAL