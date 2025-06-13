Dozens of people from all across Yorkshire have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours, which were announced on Friday evening.

Campaigning foster carers, pioneering educators, and business leaders are among those across Yorkshire recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list 2025.

From North Yorkshire to the Humber, dozens of people have been honoured for outstanding contributions to education, public service, health, sport, and community life.

Among the most high-profile names is Greggs CEO Roisin Currie, who has been awarded a CBE for services to hospitality, and Harrogate-born footballer Rachel Daly, recognised with an MBE for her achievements in women’s football.

Also honoured is Skipton’s Susan Clews, the recently retired Chief Executive of Acas, awarded a CBE for services to employment relations, and Croda CEO Stephen Foots, recognised for contributions to the chemical and life sciences industries.

Across the region, recipients include lifelong community volunteers, charity founders, scout leaders, and public servants working in everything from early years education to digital inclusion.

In total, honours have been awarded to individuals from all four corners of Yorkshire – including Redcar, Goole, Hull, Doncaster, Halifax and beyond – showcasing the depth of impact made by ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

North Yorkshire

Acas chief executive Susan Clews, the recently retired Chief Executive of Acas, has been awarded a CBE for services to employment relations

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Matthew Thurstan. Chief Finance Officer and Director General, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. For Public Service. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Susan Valerie Clews. Lately Chief Executive, Acas. For services to Employment Relations. (Skipton, North Yorkshire)

Roisin Helen Currie. Chief Executive Officer, Greggs PLC. For services to Hospitality. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Stephen Edward Foots. Chief Executive Officer, Croda. For services to the Chemical and Life Sciences Industries. (York, North Yorkshire)

Dr Patrick Roger Roach. Lately General Secretary, National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers. For services to Education. (Scarborough, North Yorkshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Christina Jones. Chief Executive Officer, River Tees Multi Academy Trust. For services to Education. (Middleton, North Yorkshire)

Dr Lesley Ann Schatzberger. Founder and Volunteer, Jessie‘s Fund. For services to Children with Life-Limiting Illnesses and Communication Difficulties. (York, North Yorkshire)

Daria Jean Taylor. Lately Member of Parliament for Stockton South. For Political and Public Service. (Redcar, North Yorkshire)

Dr Wayne Campbell. Lately Academic Registrar, University of York, Yorkshire. For services to Higher Education. (Canterbury, Kent)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Lynn Blagg. Lately Leader, SureStart Centre, Middlesbrough. For services to Early Years. (Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire)

Ruth Fox. Founder, Footprints. For services to the community in Redcar. (Redcar, North Yorkshire)

Dr Matthew John Gaskell. Consultant Psychologist and Clinical Lead, NHS Northern Gambling Service. For services to People Experiencing Gambling Harm. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Russell Stuart Granville. Fellow, Amcor Flexibles. For services to Packaging and Environmental Responsibility. (Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire)

Fiona Geraldine Martin. Founder, The Friends of Alfie Martin Charity. For services to Fundraising in Leeds. (Weatherby , North Yorkshire)

Angela Helen Mountain. Founder and Director, Sunshine Community Nursery, Little Rascals Private Day Nurseries, and Giggles Day Nurseries, Leeds. For services to Early Years. (Knaresborough, North Yorkshire)

Martin James O‘Vastar. District Civil Engineer, Forestry England. For services to Forestry. (Pickering, North Yorkshire)

Stewart Ross. Deputy Chief Operating Officer, University of Leeds. For services to Sport. (Settle , North Yorkshire)

Philip Andrew Alfred Storr. Deputy Director, NHS Resilience, NHS England. For services to the NHS. (Selby, North Yorkshire)

Trevor George Watson JP DL. For services to the community in Teesside and North Yorkshire. (Yarm, North Yorkshire)

Dr Amanda Wilcox. Pro Vice-Chancellor, York St John University. For services to Higher Education. (York, North Yorkshire)

Rachel Daly. For services to Association Football. (Tamworth, Staffordshire ) - BORN HARROGATE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Tony Beckett. For services to the Deaf Community. (Redcar, North Yorkshire)

Kathleen Callan. For services to the community in Middlesborough, North Yorkshire. (Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire)

Rebecca Lucy Denniff. Director, Flash Company Arts CIC. For services to Music Education. (Whitby, North Yorkshire)

Lorraine Wildman. For services to the community in Clapham, North Yorkshire. (Settle, North Yorkshire)

East Riding of Yorkshire

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Louise Mary Edwards. Chair, Women in Bus and Coach and Former Head, TfL Buses and Hull Trains. For services to the Transport Sector and to Diversity. (Goole, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Anita Ruby Barnard. Foster Carer, East Riding of Yorkshire Council. For services to Foster Care. (Driffield, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Jacqueline Crawford. For services to the community in Goole, East Yorkshire. (Goole, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Leon Myers. Headteacher, Swinemoor Primary School, East Riding of Yorkshire. For services to Education. (Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Andrew Phillip Rodgers. Volunteer Coxswain, Bridlington Lifeboat Station and Regional Technical Lead, North and East, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to Maritime Safety. (Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Daniel Swift. Chief Executive and Artistic Director, Concrete Youth. For services to the Arts and to People with Disabilities. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

John Thirkettle. Police Staff, Mental Health Operations Manager, Humberside Police. For services to Policing. (Hull , East Riding of Yorkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Frank Cook. Trustee, Humberside Scouts. For services to Young People. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Michael Mitchell. Field Technical Support Engineer, Network Rail. For services to Young People Joining the Railway Industry. (North Ferriby, East Riding of Yorkshire)

South Yorkshire

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Peter Rene Lauener CB. Lately Chief Executive, Education and Skills Funding Agency, and lately Board Member, Department for Education. For services to Education. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Paul Terence Tarn. Chief Executive Officer, Delta Academies Trust, West Yorkshire. For services to Education. (Barnsley, South Yorkshire)

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Idayat Bolanle Owolabi. Director for Health Inequalities, NHS England and General Practitioner, Creswell and Langwith Centres. For services to Reducing Health Inequalities. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Karen Anne Allen. Deputy Director, Northern Place Based Team and European Social Fund Programmes, Department for Education. For services to Further Education. (Barnsley, South Yorkshire)

Michael Peter Mills. Governor, HM Prison and Young Offender Institution Hatfield. For Public Service. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Professor Susan Mary Yeandle. Professor of Sociology, University of Sheffield. For services to Research into Care and Caring. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Beverley Adey-Morgan. Lead Business Analyst, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to People Affected by Dementia. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Dennis Ernest Ashton. Founder, Stardome. For services to Astronomy Education and to Charity. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Stephen John Barnett. Director of Care Homes, The Royal British Legion. For services to Veterans. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Anthony John Nicholas Chalmers. Assistant Director, Department for Education. For services to Education and Skills. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Sophie Emma-Louise Maxwell. Founder and Director, The Really NEET Project. For services to Young People. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

William McHugh DL. Heritage and Culture Transformation Lead, Doncaster Council. For services to Local Government, Heritage and to the community in South Yorkshire. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Maureen Storey. Lately Director, Vida Sheffield and Coordinator for Strategic Work, Sheffield Domestic Abuse Forum. For services to Survivors of Domestic Abuse. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Dean Frederick Webster. Founder and lately Headteacher, Mercia School, South Yorkshire. For services to Education. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Yvonne Joy Witter. Chair, Peak District Mosaic. For services to Access to Nature. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Daniel Thomas Fell. Chief Executive, Doncaster Chamber of Commerce. For services to Business and the Economy in South Yorkshire. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Gillian Tracey Andrews. Guide Leader and Trustee, Northwest Sheffield Division Girlguiding. For services to Young People. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Colin Grace. For services to Young People in Doncaster. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Stephen William Hart. Police Community Support Officer, South Yorkshire Police. For services to the Homeless and to Policing. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Valerie May Hoyle. Secretary, Rotherham United Women Football Club. For services to Association Football and to the community in Rotherham. (Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

Ali Qadar. For services to the community in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

West Yorkshire

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Alistair Edward Brownlee MBE. For services to Triathlon and to Charity. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Jill Dilks DL. Chair, National Approved Premises Association. For services to Residents of Approved Premises and to the Wider Criminal Justice System. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Theresa Mary Mason. Chair, Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust. For services to Education. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Professor Natasha Merat. Chair, Human Factors of Transport Systems, University of Leeds. For services to Future Transport Systems. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Mohammad Sadique (Sid Sadique). Chairman and Owner, Electra Commercial Vehicles Ltd. For services to the Automotive and Transport Industry. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Hazel Patricia Ainsworth. For services to Fundraising. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Joanna Fiona Armitage (Fiona Movley). Chair and Trustee, Harrogate International Festivals. For services to Charity. (Ilkley, West Yorkshire)

Gillian Arnold JP DL. Magistrate and Founder, Yorkshire Champions Group. For services to the Administration of Justice, to Education, and to the community in West Yorkshire. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Gillian Margaret Caine. For services to Scouting, to Dewsbury Young Diabetics and to the community in Kirklees, West Yorkshire. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Mary Margaret Carroll JP. Founder Member, Bradford Courts Chaplaincy Service and Magistrate Supplemental List. For services to Court Users and HM Courts and Tribunals Service. (Shipley, West Yorkshire)

Marjorie Dutton. Lead Volunteer Akela, Dane Valley Scout Group. For services to Young People and the community in Congleton, Cheshire. (Liversedge, West Yorkshire)

Neil Howard Dutton. Group Scout Leader, Dane Valley Scout Group and Chair, Congleton Scout and Guide Liaison Committee. For services to Young People and the community in Congleton, Cheshire. (Liversedge, West Yorkshire)

Amanda Jayne Furniss. Witness Liaison Officer and Student Liaison Officer, HM Courts and Tribunals Service North East. For services to Witnesses. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Cristina George. Vice Chair of Governors, Kirklees College, West Yorkshire. For services to Further Education. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Claire Louise Gilmore. Head of Service, Early Start Prevention and Sufficiency, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council. For services to Children, Young People and to the community in Barnsley. (Barnsley, West Yorkshire)

Alison Margaret Knight. Advanced Customer Support Senior Leader, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Halifax, West Yorkshire)

Dr Christine Lingard. Lately Headteacher, Ravenscliffe High School, West Yorkshire. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs. (Ilkley, West Yorkshire)

Dr David Gordon Naylor. For services to People with Disabilities in Bradford and Calderdale, West Yorkshire. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Stephen Frazer Rhodes. For services to the Environment and to Emergency Response. (Halifax, West Yorkshire)

Sean Sapstead. Lately Principal of Cyber Detect and Respond, NHS England. For services to Cyber Security. (Mirfield, West Yorkshire)

Professor Lindsay Carman Stringer. Professor of Environment and Development, University of York. For services to Environmental Development. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Joanne Wood. Senior Digital Product Manager, HSBC Bank. For services to Financial Inclusion and Vulnerability in Digital Banking. (Halifax, West Yorkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Stuart Bradshaw. Founding Trustee, Slow the Flow. For services to Flood Risk Reduction and Sustainable Land Management. (Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire)

Adrian George Chetwynd Habgood. Principal Forensic Evidence and Exhibits Officer, West Yorkshire Police. For services to Policing. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Zarith Nasa Hussain. For services to Cricket. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Professor Rebecca Louise Malby. Founder, Ilkley Clean River Group and Ilkley Pool and Lido Community Group. For services to National River Cleanliness and to the community in Ilkley, West Yorkshire. (Ilkley, West Yorkshire)

Richard Bruce Manning. Chair, United Joint Israel Appeal Programming Leeds. For services to the City of Leeds and to the Jewish Community. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Jason Tutin. Head, 100% Digital Leeds. For services to Digital Inclusion. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

HOME OFFICE

KING'S POLICE MEDAL (KPM)