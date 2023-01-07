It may look a picture of regal, gilded splendour - but as the late Queen experienced, her Gold State Coach was anything but comfortable.

Recalling her "horrible" journey to Westminster Abbey for her coronation in 1953, Queen Elizabeth II described it as "not meant for travelling in at all".

George IV who was the first to use the coach for his coronation in 1821, likened it to “being aboard a ship tossing in a rough sea".

Queen Victoria experienced “a distressing oscillation” on her own journey to the Abbey in the carriage, which is suspended on leather straps - while King George V declared that someone would do the nation a favour if they set a match "to the bloody thing".

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, returns to Buckingham Palace, London, in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, having delivered The Queen's Speech. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday October 14, 2019. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Now the late Queen's wishes of a more comfortable - and secure - carriage are about to be realised after Royal coachbuilder Jim Frecklington built the first enclosed coach made specifically for a King in 261 years.

Manufactured at his workshop in Sydney, with the help of an international team of craftsmen, the King's Coach will be airfreighted to London just prior to May's Coronation.

It is hoped King Charles III will ride in the 1761 Gold State Coach to Westminster Abbey and return in the new model - which is a gift and will cost nothing to the monarchy or the taxpayer.

One of the last exponents of the art of coachbuilding, Mr Frecklington built the Australian state coach, which was presented to the Queen during the 1988 Australian Bicentennial.His Diamond Jubilee State Coach was first used during the State Opening of Parliament in June 2014.

Royal coachbuilder Jim Frecklington, former Dean of Westminster John Hall and OH Boyd who sculpted the crown that will go on top. The picture was taken at a ceremony in Westminster Abbey to bless the crown

The former employee of the Royal Household, who first started working at the Royal Mews 50 years ago, said he'd been inspired by the late Queen to build one - while the Duke of Edinburgh had advised him on how the wheels should be made.

Security has been at the forefront of his mind and he says that any effort to make the Gold State Coach bullet resistant would be very difficult.

He said: "I was very privileged to know the Queen personally and she told me how horrible the Gold State Coach was to ride in. The conversation inspired me to build a new one. In Britain no one has made a new state coach for over 100 years."

The new coach, which will be drawn by a postilion team, is topped by a crown carved at the Barton Haven studio of woodcarver to the Palace, OH Boyd from roof timbers from Westminster Abbey, which are over 1,000 years old. It’s been a challenge due to the age of the oak, which would have been some 300 years old when the timber was cut down.

OH Boyd working on the crown in his workshop at Barton Haven

The gallery on top of the roof is made up of carved flowers of the Commonwealth and the crown is supported on a classical acanthus design.

Designed as a tribute to the Kings and Queens of England from William the Conqueror onwards, the carriage contains their miniature portraits copied from Old Masters. It contains historic artefacts, such as a World War One

Dead Man's Penny - a bronze plaque which was sent to families of all British Empire service personnel who were killed in the conflict.

Also inset in the coach's interior is a watch which belonged to Captain Edward Elliott, who was killed during a massive German air raid on the Palace of Westminster in May 1941.

A close up of the crown..OH Boyd also sculpted the crown which sits on top of the Diamond Jubilee State Coach

"I've tried to honour all those people who have given their life for King and country," said Mr Frecklington. "Young people don't appreciate the hardship when the country was bombed continuously and the loss of life and all those wonderful buildings.

"There were so many people involved whether it was firespotters or firemen. I'm trying to incorporate the history of this wonderful nation - to my knowledge I'm not aware of anyone else who has done this."

He added: "I've tried to find the best people in the world to do this. I have people in Ireland, Waterford Crystal, OH Boyd in England, special fabric makers in Sudbury who make the silk upholstery, and a heraldic artist in Australia who paints the eyes on the head of a lion like Mona Lisa - wherever you go they follow you."

The coach will be tested in the UK and special harness added. "If they do decide to use the new coach, I will be extremely proud," he added.

Mr Boyd said he looks forward to seeing the Monarch safely ensconced in the carriage as it heads down the Mall.

He said: "The most difficult part was doing literally dozens of pearls which surround the jewels like the Black Prince’s ruby. Each feature took hours to carve.

"I was always conscious while doing it of the history under my hand because of the significance of the oak, and the events that it was a witness to.

