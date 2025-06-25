Watch rare moment deer are spotting swimming in lake at historic Yorkshire house

This remarkable video shows the moment deer were captured swimming in a lake at a historic Yorkshire home.

The deer were spotted enjoying what appeared to be a relaxing swim in the lake at the Jacobean Kiplin Hall, near Richmond.

The video was captured by a member of the fishing syndicate after spotting the rare and unusual moment earlier this week.

The footage shows a deer swimming in the lake, as confused ducks look on, before getting out at the side and casually trotting off.

In a post on social media, Kiplin Hall said: “This incredible sight was captured by a member of the local fishing syndicate. The grounds of Kiplin Hall are a haven for wildlife.