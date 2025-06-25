Watch rare moment deer are spotting swimming in lake at historic Yorkshire house
The deer were spotted enjoying what appeared to be a relaxing swim in the lake at the Jacobean Kiplin Hall, near Richmond.
The video was captured by a member of the fishing syndicate after spotting the rare and unusual moment earlier this week.
The footage shows a deer swimming in the lake, as confused ducks look on, before getting out at the side and casually trotting off.
In a post on social media, Kiplin Hall said: “This incredible sight was captured by a member of the local fishing syndicate. The grounds of Kiplin Hall are a haven for wildlife.
“While we are used to seeing geese and heron around the lake, a deer IN THE LAKE is a rare sight indeed!”
