Watch rare moment deer are spotting swimming in lake at historic Yorkshire house

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 25th Jun 2025, 13:01 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 05:01 BST
This remarkable video shows the moment deer were captured swimming in a lake at a historic Yorkshire home.

The deer were spotted enjoying what appeared to be a relaxing swim in the lake at the Jacobean Kiplin Hall, near Richmond.

The video was captured by a member of the fishing syndicate after spotting the rare and unusual moment earlier this week.

The footage shows a deer swimming in the lake, as confused ducks look on, before getting out at the side and casually trotting off.

In a post on social media, Kiplin Hall said: “This incredible sight was captured by a member of the local fishing syndicate. The grounds of Kiplin Hall are a haven for wildlife.

“While we are used to seeing geese and heron around the lake, a deer IN THE LAKE is a rare sight indeed!”

