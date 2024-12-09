A man died in a "major" blaze at a three-storey apartment block, it has emerged.

Police said the man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Kirby Lonsdale in Cumbria, close to the border with the Yorkshire Dales at 6.30am on Sunday (Dec 8).

Emergency services rushed to the scene opposite the Red Dragon pub in Main Street in the upmarket town at around 5.45am.

At its peak, more than 75 firefighters were tackling the blaze, which caused nearby residents to be evacuated and planned Christmas markets to be cancelled.

Fire damage to an apartment block in Kirkby Lonsdale, Cumbria.

Another man self-presented at hospital with minor injuries and to be checked for potential smoke inhalation, Cumbria police said.

The street is likely to remain closed for some time while emergency services continue with their work at the scene, the force added.

It is expected road closures will remain in place for the coming few days and diversion routes will be put in place and clearly sign posted.

Superintendent Paddy O'Hara said: "The cause of the fire is presently unknown. Investigators from both Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service and Cumbria Constabulary are on hand to enter the building as soon as it is safe to do so.