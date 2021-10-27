A decorated car has been left at the side of the road, covered in phrases like ‘will be missed’ and ‘love you boys’ in memory of the men who died on Sunday evening.The blue Volkswagen Polo has been signed by friends and family and includes the names of the teenagers in large black letters.

Balloons, flowers and a car registration plate have also been left at the scene on Kiveton Lane, along with handwritten notes and pictures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One tribute reads: “RIP Mason Hall we will really miss you. May be gone but never forgotten by your family and friends.”

A number of tributes, including a car covered in names, have been left at the scene of a car crash on Kiveton Lane where three teenagers died.

A resident who was walking near the scene told The Star: “The most important thing we have to remember here is that three young men have gone so soon.

"This road can be so dangerous at times. It’s why I don’t walk along here with my dog at night anymore. I just feel so much for their families. It’s just awful.”

Yesterday, the three teenagers who died were named by local residents as Mason Hall, Martin Ward and Ryan Lee.

A blue Volkswagen Polo has been decorated in memory of three teenagers who died in a car crash in Kiveton Park, Rotherham, near Sheffield on Sunday evening.

Martin’s mum, Sara Jane Smith, told The Star that both he and his best friend Mason were “such loving kids” and would be “so sadly missed”.

She added: “This shouldn’t have happened, they were far too young to have this happen. They hadn’t even lived their lives.”

Peter Hall, Mason’s grandfather, paid tribute to the ‘big strong lad’ while laying flowers at the scene of the crash in an appearance on BBC Look North.

A fireworks display was held in Rotherham last night in memory of the teenagers.

Flowers, balloons, notes and pictures have all been left at the scene of a car crash in Kiveton Park, Rotherham, which happened on Sunday.

According to South Yorkshire Police, they were travelling in a white Ford Fiesta along Kiveton Road on Sunday, October 24 when the car left the road and crashed into a tree.

In a statement, the force said officers had been called to the scene at 6.10pm.