Kiveton Park crash: South Yorkshire Police name all three teenage victims of fatal Rotherham collision

South Yorkshire Police have released the identities of three young men killed in a collision in Rotherham on Sunday.

By Grace Newton
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 11:50 am
Martin Ward

Martin Ward,18, of Swallownest, Mason Hall, 19, of Woodhouse, and Ryan Geddes, 19, of Kiveton Park, died after a white Ford Fiesta they were travelling along Kiveton Lane in left the road and collided with a tree close to the Todwick Court junction at around 6.10pm.

The three men sadly died at the scene.

Ryan Geddes

The families of all three men have expressed their wish to have their privacy respected at this time and will not be issuing any further statements or tributes publicly.

Officers in Rotherham are keen for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and pass on any information they may have.

Anyone travelling along Kiveton Lane at the time who may have captured anything via dash cam, or anyone in the area who may have seen or heard anything is asked to call 101, message us via social media or use our online reporting portal, quoting incident number 676 of 24 October.

Mason Hall
South Yorkshire PoliceRotherham