Koby Jones: Teenager killed after car crashed into tree named as 'kind, thoughtful and hardworking' man

By Katie Dickinson

PA reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 06:23 BST
One of three teenagers who died after a car hit a tree in West Yorkshire has been named by police as his mother paid tribute to a “kind, thoughtful, hardworking” young man.

Koby Jones, 18, from Flockton, was killed in the crash near the village of West Bretton, near Wakefield, on Friday.

Three of the five people in the car died, and one is still in hospital with life threatening injuries, police said.

In a tribute released on Tuesday, Koby’s mother Rebecca said: “Koby was genuinely one of the most kind, thoughtful, hardworking young men I have ever known and we are so proud to call him our son! This family is broken and the world is going to be such a lonely place without him.

“Whoever had the pleasure of meeting him would say the same. Love you son. Loved by ALL!”

The black Seat Ibiza was travelling on Bramley Lane when it left the road and crashed at about 8.30pm, West Yorkshire Police said.

The 18-year-old driver and two 19-year-old passengers died, while two other men in the car were taken to hospital.

Koby Jones, far left, pictured with his family, who have said he was 'genuinely one of the most kind, thoughtful, hardworking young men'Koby Jones, far left, pictured with his family, who have said he was 'genuinely one of the most kind, thoughtful, hardworking young men'
Koby Jones, far left, pictured with his family, who have said he was 'genuinely one of the most kind, thoughtful, hardworking young men' | West Yorkshire Police

One was seriously injured, and the other had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt from the Major Collision Inquiry Team said: “This was clearly a tragic incident where three people lost their lives and a fourth suffered life-threatening injuries and our thoughts remain with their families.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this collision and believe the car left the Horbury Bridge area at around 8.20pm.

“We would like anyone who saw the car travelling between Horbury Bridge and West Bretton around this time to please get in touch. We would also like to hear from anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.”

