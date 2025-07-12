Tributes have been paid to a pioneering figure behind Grimsby’s emergence as a world leader in offshore wind.

‘Sir’ Kurt Christensen, a fish auctioneer who saw the huge potential of green energy in its infancy, has passed away after a short illness, bravely fought. He was 73.

Knighted twice by his native Denmark, from where he emigrated with his fishing family as a young boy, he helped welcome the major operators in offshore wind, setting up a business to cater for their every need in the port, and going on to commission and own early crew transfer vessels serving the near-shore wind farms.

He was part of the original regional support group, Grimsby Renewables Partnership, becoming a director when formalised as a member organisation, and continuing to serve on the board of Humber Marine & Renewables when it merged with Team Humber Marine Alliance.

The first-class royal recognition from across the North Sea was given for helping foster relations in offshore wind, having also served as Danish Consul for the region.

In 2023 his immense contribution was recognised at the Humber Renewables Awards, with Hull and Humber Chamber of Commerce also having presented him with their highest accolade at the Northern Lincolnshire Business Awards in 2016.

Corrine Barry, Net Zero Director at RWE, said: “He introduced me to everyone, gave me a tour of the area, and shared his incredible knowledge of the industry and the region’s rich maritime heritage." Grimsby & Cleethorpes MP Melanie Onn described him as an “absolute hero for the town of Grimsby”.

