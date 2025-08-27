The fire service has issued a warning to residents of North Yorkshire as the blaze at Langdale Moor continues to spread.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) has issued advice for residents on how to keep safe if they are concerned about the spread of the blaze.

Residents in Whitby and Scarborough have become concerned after the intense smoke has been blown towards the Yorkshire coast. Robin Hood’s Bay is also at risk of evacuation should the fire and smoke continue to wash in the direction of the village.

A NYFRS spokesperson said: “Our crews and partners remain at the scene at Langdale. We understand that people in the local area might be concerned about the fire spread and the smoke.

“If you need to evacuate you will be contacted. If you live in areas near to the fire you might want to consider preparing a grab bag in case you need to leave at short notice.

“Consider packing items like medication, insurance documents, glasses and contact lenses, phones and chargers and other items you might need.

"Find out more about items you might need to pack at http://www.northyorks.gov.uk/.../protect-yourself-emergency

"Some roads and public rights of way are closed. Please don't ignore the closure signs.”

Exhausting work: A firefighter from North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue douses smoldering heathland in Fylingdales A major incident has been declared. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

NYFRS have issued this advice for those affected by the smoke:

Keep your doors and windows closed.

If driving in smoky areas keep your windows wound up, air vents closed and switch off air conditioning systems to prevent drawing in outside air.

keep hydrated with cool drinks.

Whilst causing short-term poor air quality, exposure to smoke from large-scale wildfires is unlikely to contribute to any long-term health effects.

In general, exposure to smoke is more likely to affect people who have existing breathing problems, lung or heart conditions (such as asthma, bronchitis, chronic pulmonary disease or heart disease). The very young and very old, smokers and people with flu or flu-like illnesses may also be at greater risk after exposure to smoke from fires.

Smoke can irritate air passages, skin and eyes, resulting in coughing and wheezing, breathlessness and chest pain. Individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, such as asthma, should carry any necessary medication or inhalers with them at all times and seek medical advice if their symptoms worsen, by contacting their GP or NHS 111.

Anyone experiencing discomfort such as sore eyes, cough or sore throat should consider reducing activity, particularly outdoors.

If you’re concerned the fire is heading to your home please call 999 and ask for the fire service.

If you’re visiting the area you may want to think about making plans to leave earlier than planned especially if you’re in the area near the smoke or fire. Other parts of North Yorkshire are open.