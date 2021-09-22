Howard and Marina, Robert Fyfe and Jean Fergusson, of Last of the Summer Wine Picture Mark Bickerdike

Tributes were pouring in on Wednesday night for the actor whose secret liasons and steamy clinches with Marina were regularly disturbed by Compo, Clegg and Foggy in the long-running sitcom.

The Scottish actor, who joined the BBC show in 1985 and remained until its final episode in 2010, was predeceased by his wife, Diana, who died several weeks before him.

Jean Fergusson, who took the role of his love interest Marina in the TV series, and Juliette Kaplan, who played his battle-axe on-screen wife, Pearl both died in 2019.

Fyfe’s manager Maxine Hoffman said he was “the most delightful client anyone could wish for”.

Chairman of Elstree Studios Morris Bright described him as “the loveliest of people” and recalled “very happy times” on location back in the late 1990s.

Fan Jamie Knight tweeted: "Most of the cast of Last of the Summer Wine now gone. It was such gentle humour that will outlast so many of today's so called comedies."

His TV credits included Coronation Street, Z Cars, Angels, The Onedin Line, while his film credits included The 51st State, Cloud Atlas and Babel.