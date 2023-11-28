A family-run winery in a tiny Yorkshire village has been allowed to put on events despite neighbours objecting that it will disturb their tranquillity.

Laurel Vines at Aike, near Driffield, wants to use part of a barn and outdoor terrace to prepare food and host up to 40 people at wine tastings, picnics and suppers.

East Riding Council’s eastern area sub committee heard that the vineyard – one of 16 in East Yorkshire – has made wine for nine years. In the last couple of years it has been holding events using so-called “permitted development” rights.

The winery’s agent told councillors: “Basically people want to come and see it because it’s a bit of a novelty”.

But ward councillor Jeremy Wilcock said some neighbours had already complained about “excessive” noise from evening events.

He said locals “cherish the seclusion, the serenity, the tranquillity, its solitude” the village offers, adding: "Twelve objections from just 28 houses are a reflection of the strong public concern which is also endorsed by Lockington parish council, who object strongly on the grounds of public safety, noise and light pollution, the potential risk of anti social behaviour and the negative impact on residents’ quality of life.”

However councillors voted in favour. Coun Denis Healy said he didn’t think having 15 more traffic movements was a “high price to pay”.

And Coun Thomas Robson said they were ticketed events with the owners in control of how many people attended. “Bearing in mind they have been in this hamlet for 10 years, it’s not in their interest to upset the local neighbours,” he said.