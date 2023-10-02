All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured

Lauren Spencer Smith cancelled show: Singer forced to cancel sold out show minutes before as smoke machine triggers fire alarm

A singer was forced to cancel her sold out Leeds show just minutes before taking the stage after a smoke machine triggered the fire alarm.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 07:43 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 07:43 BST

Canadian singer Lauren Spencer Smith was “waiting in the stairwell” before her performance, due to take to the stage.

However, the fire alarm was triggered by a smoke machine in the Leeds Beckett Student Union venue at the Friday night performance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement released via social media, she said venue staff “did not feel as though we could safely get everyone back inside in order for the show to continue.”

Most Popular
Lauren Spencer Smith forced to cancel sold out show minutes before as smoke machine triggers fire alarmLauren Spencer Smith forced to cancel sold out show minutes before as smoke machine triggers fire alarm
Lauren Spencer Smith forced to cancel sold out show minutes before as smoke machine triggers fire alarm

Fans – who are expected to be refunded - took to social media to ask Lauren Spencer Smith to reschedule as soon as possible.

The artist’s statement in full read: “As most of you already know the show tonight has unfortunately been cancelled.

“It makes me so sad to have to cancel a show ever but your safety is always the number 1 priority.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“To give you guys as much information as possible, the smoke machine triggered the fire alarm which meant we all had to evacuate.

"After everyone had gathered outside, the venue staff did not feel as though we could safely get everyone back inside in order for the show to continue.

"I know how much money and time it takes to be able to attend a concert and I'm so so sorry for any Inconvenience this has caused.

“I’m forever grateful for the efforts you all go through to see me perform and I do not take you or any of that for granted but this situation is unfortunately completely out of my control.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lauren Spencer Smith then apologised again before concluding the statement.

She added: “I was so excited waiting in my stairwell to come on stage and I hope I get to come back and perform for you.

"More information will follow from your ticket agency regarding refunds.

“Sending you guys so much love and I hope you all were able to get home safe.”

Related topics:Leeds