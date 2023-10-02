A singer was forced to cancel her sold out Leeds show just minutes before taking the stage after a smoke machine triggered the fire alarm.

Canadian singer Lauren Spencer Smith was “waiting in the stairwell” before her performance, due to take to the stage.

However, the fire alarm was triggered by a smoke machine in the Leeds Beckett Student Union venue at the Friday night performance.

In a statement released via social media, she said venue staff “did not feel as though we could safely get everyone back inside in order for the show to continue.”

Fans – who are expected to be refunded - took to social media to ask Lauren Spencer Smith to reschedule as soon as possible.

The artist’s statement in full read: “As most of you already know the show tonight has unfortunately been cancelled.

“It makes me so sad to have to cancel a show ever but your safety is always the number 1 priority.

“To give you guys as much information as possible, the smoke machine triggered the fire alarm which meant we all had to evacuate.

"After everyone had gathered outside, the venue staff did not feel as though we could safely get everyone back inside in order for the show to continue.

"I know how much money and time it takes to be able to attend a concert and I'm so so sorry for any Inconvenience this has caused.

“I’m forever grateful for the efforts you all go through to see me perform and I do not take you or any of that for granted but this situation is unfortunately completely out of my control.”

Lauren Spencer Smith then apologised again before concluding the statement.

She added: “I was so excited waiting in my stairwell to come on stage and I hope I get to come back and perform for you.

"More information will follow from your ticket agency regarding refunds.