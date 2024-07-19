Learner drivers in parts of Yorkshire having to wait six months for test

Drivers are facing waits of up to six months to take their driving test in parts of Yorkshire, with the delays putting obstacles in the way of a rite of passage for many young adults on the path to independence.

AA Driving School’s managing director Camilla Benitz said she’d heard “heart-breaking” stories from some people, who’d had to change further education plans or were unable to land a job.

The problem began during the pandemic, when around 1m tests were cancelled.

But years later the backlog had still not been cleared and Ms Benitz fears it is actually getting worse.

A freedom of information request showed those wanting to take a test at Bradford (Heaton), Bradford (Thornbury) and Malton in May were having to wait up to six months.

At Steeton test centre it was 19 weeks and Horsforth 18 weeks.

At the other end of the scale Bridlington test centre saw the shortest wait of three weeks, followed by four at Halifax. Nationally the average wait is 19 weeks.

Ms Benitz said there had been a 20 per cent increase in wait times nationally since February.

This was despite the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) making an additional 150,000 tests available by redeploying people in administration roles with the qualification to driving test centres between last October and March.

Ms Benitz said the data showed the situation was “going backwards" and she hadn't seen a plan from the DVSA that gave her confidence that the problem would be resolved. In her opinion the only way to resolve the problem is for the DVSA to recruit and retain more examiners.

To add to learners’ frustration, bots – software application that are programmed to do certain tasks -are getting in on the act, scraping the DVSA website for test slots and then selling them on for up to £200 when they should cost just £62.

A shortfall in the number of driving instructor examiners also meant there were less driving instructors. "DVSA published data shows 70 per cent of driving instruictors can't take on new pupils," she added.

"Compared to before the pandemic to now learners are having to take on average six more lessons because of the longer wait times which adds £200 and is hitting learners pretty hard."

It is adding up to fewer younger drivers - before the pandemic 35 per cent of 17 to 20 year-olds held a licence – a figure that has now dropped to 27 per cent.

Chief executive of the DVSA Loveday Ryder said: "In the past financial year alone we've provided almost 2m tests, the highest ever, and we continue to work hard to increase the number available by recruiting more examiners while tackling bots and those who are exploiting learners.

