Learning to love my afro hair: Yorkshire author's voyage around her roots

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the early 1980s and Tina was aged in her mid-twenties, living in the USA and working at the Italian Embassy in Washington DC. “Nobody was wearing their hair natural in the states at all," she explains. “The afro was dead and buried. People would stop me and say you’ve got such good hair. I would think, thanks. But then their next sentence would be ‘what are you going to do with it?’”

"It was almost as if wearing your hair natural was negligent,” she continues. “I felt a lot of pressure to change my hair in America in a way that I had never felt here in the UK. Eventually I bowed to that pressure. I was made to feel that actually even professionally, it wasn’t a good thing and would stand in my way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And so Tina found herself undergoing a relaxer treatment, to chemically straighten her hair. “I didn’t recognise myself. I didn’t realise how much I would miss the volume. I felt like my hair had become a forcefield, without knowing it, that was always there…After that, I said to myself that it was such a shock to see myself with straight hair that I would never do it again.

Tina Shingler, author of Hair Apparent: A Voyage Around My Roots.

“The thing that was very jarring was that everybody from black to white made a point of telling me how much better I looked. The sense to me was that they were saying I was easier on the eye for them, not so much about how I felt in myself but how I was acceptable now in a certain way.”

In her latest book, Tina uses her own experiences to look at afro hair and feelings of identity across decades of social, political and cultural change. Described as an “inspirational hairmoir”, Hair Apparent: A Voyage Around My Roots is part memoir and part social history, drawing on stories from Tina’s life in the UK, as well as in the US, Italy and India, to explore how she went from hating to embracing her hair.

Tina grew up as a Barnardo’s child, living with a white foster family in rural Ripon, North Yorkshire. Overwhelmed by the complex texture of black hair, her foster mother resorted to chopping back Tina’s curls as close to her scalp as possible. “I had no respect for my hair growing up,” reflects Tina, who lives in Harrogate. “I saw my hair through the eyes of the bewildered white carers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It put me into that state of invidiously looking around me seeing (other girls’) swishy ponytails,” she continues. “That’s what I was after as a kid. I wanted to be able to flick my hair about and draw attention to it with pretty headbands and ribbons, like I saw other girls doing. I was utterly ashamed of this head of hair I had.”

Tina Shingler as a young child.

That started to change for Tina, when, after a period of living overseas in Italy, she returned to the UK to study Italian at university. For the first time, she started mixing with other young, black women. For them, hair had been part of their culture. They had grown up with mothers, aunts and sisters caring for it in all its glory. “If it’s an inheritance you have no idea what to do with, it felt to me like a liability. But I saw other young women saw all the possibilities of it and it had its own language almost...I did begin for the first time to get in sync with my kink. It was the first time I began to take a pride in it and enjoy it.”

That, and the relaxer treatment in the US some years later, were pivotal moments for Tina. But it was only after a trip to India around the time of the millennium that she began to consider how her hair could be her writing canvas. By then, she had been working as a government press officer, based in Yorkshire, for more than ten years.

Her church congregation announced a tour of the scared sights of northern India and Tina was hopeful of an enlightening experience. In truth, she came back feeling fed up, after an incident of unwanted attention and laughter from a group of children towards her hair. "It happened fairly early on in the visit but stayed with me,” she recalls. “It opened up this door into my childhood which I thought I had quietly closed…It reminded me of what that felt like and experiencing it as an adult gave it an even sharper perspective.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After her return, Tina set about writing the kind of children’s story she would have loved to have read as a kid. Princess Katrina and the Hair Charmer, released in 2004, was her way of giving girls a princess that celebrated the strength, beauty and versatility of natural afro curls.

As Tina looked back through her diaries and journals, it struck her just how often her hair was the topic. She began to see how it could be used as a canvas to look not just at personal transformation but also the broader themes of racism, feminism, social history and fostering. As someone who works with schools, libraries and charities on diversity issues, Tina first patched together bits of her narrative into a talk. Then, the Hair Apparent book was born. “It’s really captured people’s imaginations that you can use something as mundane, if you like, as your own hair to tell a story,” she says. “This afro hair just holds so much history.”

Today, she says, many black girls are growing up confident in the knowledge that their naturally kinky hair is a powerful expression of identity and style. And despite getting off to a bad start with her own hair, Tina now appreciates its versatility and its story. “I view it as a big part of my identity and as very inspirational, not just to my writing but to the way I look and the way I feel,” she says. “Beyond that, I feel like it links me with all the generations of women who came before and the trials, tribulations and resilience of those women.”