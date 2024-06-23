Many thousands of participants, spectators, and volunteers united together today to take part in one the region’s most popular running events, the Leeds 10K.

There was a highly emotional moment at the start of the day as the applause rang out to celebrate the life of Rob Burrow CBE, who lost his battle with MND earlier this month.

In the men’s race, Timothy Kibet Kosgei set the all the time Run For All 10K course record, crossing the finish line in an incredible time of 29 minutes and one second. The previous Run For All 10K course record was set by Lucian Allison in 2019 at the City of Lincoln 10K, who crossed the finish line in a time of 29 minutes and 29 seconds.

Kosgei also smashed the Leeds 10K course record, taking one minute 41 seconds off the record set by Tesfaye Debele in 2013.

Runner up Josephat Joshua Gisemo crossed the finish just two seconds later, while Jack Cummings crossed the finish line in third place in a time of 30 minutes 24 seconds.

In the women’s race, Heather Townsend took to the finish line in a time of 33 minutes 41 seconds, taking 21 seconds off the Leeds 10K Female course record set in 2023 also set by Townsend.

Heather was pushed all the way by runner up Georgia Malir who crossed the finish line in a time of 34 minutes and 37 seconds, while Sarah Hunter took third place in a time of 35 minutes and 55 seconds.

The first elite Wheelchair participant across the line was Callum Hall in a time of 26 minutes and 14 seconds, followed by Jason Richards who crossed the finish line in a time of 36 minutes and seven seconds.

1 . Leeds 10k Heather Townsend took to the finish line in a soaring time of 00:33:41

2 . Leeds 10K Opening the doors to mass participation running since it's inaugural event in 2007, the Leeds 10K continues to welcome participants of all abilities.

3 . Leeds 10k The 10K started outside the Parkinson Steps at the University of Leeds in front of thousands of enthusiastic supporters.

4 . Leeds 10K Many thousands of participants, spectators, and volunteers united together today to take part in one the region's most popular running events, the Leeds 10K.