Leeds Bradford Airport: Passenger banned from flying after Alicante bound flight forced to turn around
The affected Jet2 flight departed Leeds Bradford Airport at 6:41pm on Monday August 18 bound for Alicante.
However, the pilot was forced to turn around and return to LBA due to the actions of the passenger – returning shortly before 7.30pm.
The passenger was apprehended on arrival for their “appalling behaviour”.
In a statement released to the Yorkshire Post, a spokesperson for Jet2 said a six month ban had been put on the passenger.
The full statement reads: "We can confirm that a disruptive passenger has received a six-month flying ban with us, following their appalling behaviour which led to flight LS491 from Leeds Bradford to Alicante having to return to Leeds Bradford so that police could offload them.
“As a family friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive passenger behaviour."