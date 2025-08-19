A disruptive passenger has been given a six-month flying ban, Jet2 told the Yorkshire Post.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The affected Jet2 flight departed Leeds Bradford Airport at 6:41pm on Monday August 18 bound for Alicante.

However, the pilot was forced to turn around and return to LBA due to the actions of the passenger – returning shortly before 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The passenger was apprehended on arrival for their “appalling behaviour”.

Leeds Bradford Airport: Passenger banned from flying after Alicante bound flight forced to turn around Stock Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe 18th February 2020.

In a statement released to the Yorkshire Post, a spokesperson for Jet2 said a six month ban had been put on the passenger.

The full statement reads: "We can confirm that a disruptive passenger has received a six-month flying ban with us, following their appalling behaviour which led to flight LS491 from Leeds Bradford to Alicante having to return to Leeds Bradford so that police could offload them.