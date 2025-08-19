Leeds Bradford Airport: Passenger banned from flying after Alicante bound flight forced to turn around

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 19th Aug 2025, 12:38 BST
A disruptive passenger has been given a six-month flying ban, Jet2 told the Yorkshire Post.

The affected Jet2 flight departed Leeds Bradford Airport at 6:41pm on Monday August 18 bound for Alicante.

However, the pilot was forced to turn around and return to LBA due to the actions of the passenger – returning shortly before 7.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The passenger was apprehended on arrival for their “appalling behaviour”.

Leeds Bradford Airport: Passenger banned from flying after Alicante bound flight forced to turn around Stock Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe 18th February 2020.placeholder image
Leeds Bradford Airport: Passenger banned from flying after Alicante bound flight forced to turn around Stock Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe 18th February 2020.

In a statement released to the Yorkshire Post, a spokesperson for Jet2 said a six month ban had been put on the passenger.

The full statement reads: "We can confirm that a disruptive passenger has received a six-month flying ban with us, following their appalling behaviour which led to flight LS491 from Leeds Bradford to Alicante having to return to Leeds Bradford so that police could offload them.

“As a family friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive passenger behaviour."

Related topics:Leeds Bradford AirportJet2Yorkshire Post
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice