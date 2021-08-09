Leeds couple fined £800 for dumping rubbish on roadside near Withernsea

A Leeds couple were fined after dumping rubbish near Withernsea

The couple were asked by a friend in Patrington to take black bags of rubbish to the nearby waste recycling site in nearby Withernsea, but on the way they decided to dump the bags at the side of a quite country lane.

The man and woman were ordered to pay £400 fixed penalty notices by East Riding Yorkshire Council for fly-tipping.

The bags of household waste were found on September 24 and 25 last year on Crofts Lane and North Carr Dales Lane in Hollym.

During an investigation, a streetscene enforcement officer from the council found evidence relating to an address in Patrington.

The resident of the address in Patrington said they gave the household waste to the Leeds couple, who both later admitted fly-tipping.

East Riding Council continues to remind residents they are responsible for disposing of their own waste properly and legally by using their household bins or taking it to their local household waste recycling site.

For larger loads they can also hire a licensed waste carrier to take the rubbish away, or use the council’s own bulky waste collection service.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding Council, said: “The responsibility lies with the resident to make sure they dispose of their waste correctly and legally and to help us prevent fly-tipping.”