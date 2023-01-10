Leeds Half Marathon 2023: New route revealed for return of city's half marathon

The Leeds Half Marathon is back for 2023 and has unveiled a brand new route.

Traditionally starting and ending in the city centre, it will now start and finish at Headingley Stadium to coincide with the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon with the new route snaking through the Yorkshire countryside before returning to the home of Leeds Rhinos for the finish.

The new route will take runners on a journey around Woodhouse Moor before travelling up through Headingley, Adel and into Bramhope before returning back to Headingley. It will be the 29th staging of the event, and will mark 20 years since Jane Tomlinson officially started the race in 2003.

Due to a limited number of spaces for the event, anyone wishing to take part is urged to sign up soon to avoid disappointment.

Asda Foundation Leeds Half Marathon.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “The Leeds Half Marathon is a fantastic occasion and one that I know many, many people look forward to supporting each year.

"The council is proud to be involved with an event that promotes such a spirit of inclusivity while also doing incredible work for good causes, honouring and building upon the fundraising legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson.

“This year’s new route looks really exciting and I’m delighted that it will showcase so much of our city’s stunning countryside as well as the world-famous sporting landmark that is Headingley Stadium.”

Mike Tomlinson, CEO of Run For All, which organises the event, added: “We are delighted to see the return of the Leeds Half Marathon in our home city of Leeds. As a highlight in the region’s sporting calendar, we are delighted to be offering a brand-new and exciting route for participants to enjoy.

The route of the 2023 Leeds Half Marathon

“As always, it will be our mission to facilitate an event that removes barriers to participation and we hope to inspire people to join us for a great day of running, regardless of age or ability or reason for taking part.”

