More than 10,000 people have signed up to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow’s marathon event – smashing the 7,777 target put in place in honour of his shirt number.

Rob shared a video thanking the supporters who have signed up for the marathon since it was launched in March. It will take place for the first time in May next year. The event is inspired by Kevin Sinfield’s running exploits to raise funds for charity in the wake of Rob’s fight against Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Sir Kev has raised millions for Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, as well as the MND Association, during his superhuman efforts.

Rob said: “I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has signed up to take part in the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon next May. With your support we have already exceeded the initial target of 7,777 runners. 10,000 people have now signed up and it is brilliant to see so many taking on their first marathon.

Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow

"It will be great to see the marathon back in Leeds and I am really looking forward to taking part. My mate Kev will be pushing me around the course and I hope to see as many of you out there running with your mates too. So many people are running to raise money for MND and the Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal and we’re so incredibly grateful. Best of luck with your training everyone, and I look forward to seeing you all on the starting line.”

Kevin added: “I have been unbelievably overwhelmed by the support we have received since the launch of the marathon earlier this year and I would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to everyone single person who has signed up to take part.

“I have no doubt that Sunday, May 14 is going to be an incredibly special day for all those involved, whether that’s participating, volunteering or spectating. The event is going to be a monumental step in ensuring we raise vital funds to contribute towards making Rob’s dream of opening a new MND Care Centre in Leeds a reality, so seeing so many people in Leeds and beyond get behind Rob and all those affected by MND is just an incredible feeling.”

The marathon will take on a brand new route, starting and finishing at Headingley Stadium where the two mates enjoyed some of their greatest sporting moments together. It will then head out into the Yorkshire countryside, around Woodhouse Moor before travelling up through Headingley, Adel and Bramhope. Runners will make their way through Otley before returning to Headingley for the finish.

Paula Guanaria, Head of Relationship Fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity said: “This shows the incredible impact Rob’s story and Kevin’s fundraising has had on people, not only in Yorkshire, but up and down the country. We are so grateful to everyone who has signed up to the marathon to help us raise funds to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND here in Leeds.”