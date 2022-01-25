Leeds landmarks showcased in new film as countdown begins to year-long celebration of arts and culture

In one year’s time, Leeds 2023 will begin, bringing 12 months of major events alongside a concerted effort to engage with communities across the West Yorkshire city.

The year-long celebration, which is the first large-scale festival of its kind in the Leeds city region, will feature 12 signature events of international significance and a multitude of smaller occasions in partnership with artists and organisations, engaging both Leeds’ residents and visitors to the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To start the countdown to this major milestone for the city region, the team behind Leeds 2023 have created a new short film featuring World Champion parkour athlete David Nelmes.

The team behind the Leeds 2023 arts and cultural festival has created a new short film featuring World Champion parkour athlete David Nelmes, who is pictured with the city's skyline behind him. (Photo: Leeds 2023)

In the specially commissioned short film, Mr Nelmes – who is originally from Cross Gates in Leeds, takes the viewer with him up and over Leeds landmarks, vaulting over walls and leaping through windows, meeting different creative individuals and communities along his route.

“It feels amazing to be part of Leeds 2023,” Mr Nelmes said. “To be an ambassador for the city as well as for Parkour is a big deal.

“I hope that when people watch the film they are able to appreciate the sport as well as all the places we went and people involved.

“I hadn’t been to many of these spots before and so it made me more aware of just how much there is going on in Leeds.

Kirkgate Market in Leeds, which features in a new short film to promote the Leeds 2023 arts and cutural festival. (Photo: Simon Hulme)

“I think Leeds 2023 is going to be incredible and I’m really excited to be part of it.”

The film challenges the usual definition of culture in Leeds with a mix of locations and organisations featured ranging from Kirkgate Market to Bramley Baths, and the Northern School of Contemporary Dance to the Howard Assembly Room.

The festival will feature work across the 33 wards of the city and the artists featured in the film are just some of those already preparing for the year of culture.

Over the past 18 months, organisers of Leeds 2023 have been working with artists and organisations across the city, commissioning and encouraging those in or connected to the city to develop projects that could take place during next year.

A total of 65 artists or groups have already received funding to develop seed commissions for LEEDS 2023, while there are at least another 50 conversations still taking place on more projects.

The creative director for Leeds 2023, Kully Thiarai, said: “This time next year we will be presenting to the world our Leeds, a city that is vibrant and bold and full of exceptional, creative people.

“This film is giving us the chance to start shouting about Leeds 2023 from the rooftops, about what we’ve already been doing and what’s to come.

“This next year is when we put everything together to make sure that Leeds 2023 is a celebration in every LS postcode, that every child in a Leeds’ school can be part of this year of culture and that we make the most of the 365 days in 2023.”

The festival of arts and culture in Leeds next year originated from the UK’s departure from the European Union.

Leeds Council had originally applied for the city to become European Capital of Culture in 2023, but the European Commission said it would not be eligible after Brexit.

The event is being run by the Leeds Culture Trust, an independent charity set up in 2019 by Leeds Council as part of its culture strategy.