Leeds maternity: Report into care makes "horrifying reading" say bereaved families

Bereaved families whose babies died in Leeds hospitals have called a new report into maternity services “shocking and horrifying reading.”

Experts in maternity safety visited wards at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) and St James’ University Hospital earlier this year amid growing concerns about the number of serious incidents.

The report from the Maternity Safety Support Programme (MSSP) includes over 100 recommendations for improvements, including in staff shortages, safety and bereavement care.

According to the report, the Trust is relying on “goodwill” from bereavement midwives to cover gaps in staffing, and that there is no guarantee that a bereavement specialist is in place every shift.

In addition, families travelling to the bereavement suite at LGI have to pass through a corridor which is “dirty with large clinical waste bins,” while the same suite at St James’ Hospital is described as “incredibly clinical” and "stiflingly hot,” and inappropriate for families to spend time with their baby who has died.

Inspectors also found “family upset and trauma at having to wait so long for any information around their baby’s death,” with information being imparted in a “non-compassionate letter.”

A spokesperson for The Leeds Hospitals Maternity Family Support Group, made up of bereaved parents, said: “Unbelievably, the report for Leeds contains more than 100 recommendations, which confirms the depth and breadth of failings across the Trust’s maternity and neonatal services.

“It is truly shocking and horrifying reading. They are still not acknowledging the scale of the problem or acting in a fully transparent and accountable way full.

“As bereaved and harmed families this most recent report, yet again, totally vindicates what we have been saying for years. The culture of denial, the failure to listen and the absence of real accountability are systemic and persistent.

“There is absolutely no option other than for the Secretary of Health, Wes Streeting to now appoint Donna Ockenden to lead a full, independent inquiry into Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust and he must do so immediately. “

It comes after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated maternity care in Leeds as inadequate last month.

A BBC investigation found the deaths of dozens of babies and two mothers could have been prevented between 2019 and 2024.

Reacting to the MSSP report, Rabina Tindale, Chief Nurse at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We are grateful for the guidance from NHS England’s Maternity Improvement Advisor and embrace their recommendations as an opportunity to enhance the care we provide to families.

“Our commitment is to ensure every family feels safe, supported, and respected throughout their maternity journey with us.