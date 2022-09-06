Leeds newlywed to host fundraiser after cancer diagnosis before 28th birthday

She had previously found a lump on her neck before quickly planning their big day, but when biopsy results came back, no cancer cells were found.

Afterwards, the unexpected happened. She was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma the day before her 28th birthday.

Since finding out on August 18, Courtney and her loved ones have taken comfort from raising awareness about lymphoma - the fifth most common cancer.

Courtney and Liam on their wedding day. Picture by Arabella Smith.

September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month and on Sunday this week, Courtney, from Pudsey, will be hosting a fundraising event at New Farnley Cricket Club in Leeds.

She says: “Lymphoma symptoms can be hard to diagnose and recognise. I first found a lump in my neck in March but the doctor thought it was a swollen lymph node. When it grew and became painful, I went to see a specialist who told me it could be cancer.

“I spent time away from work with loved ones who helped me come to terms with what I could be facing.

"I spoke to my fiancé and I decided I wanted to get married before I started any treatment.

"After planning a wedding in five weeks, I was told my biopsy had no cancer cells.

"I relaxed, my friends planned me a hen do and I was so happy and relieved.

"I married the man of my dreams but we didn’t expect what was coming next.

"I found another lump and after another biopsy, I got a call to go to the hospital for my results a week earlier then expected. I was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma the day before my 28th birthday.”

When Courtney shared her story on social media website TikTok, the video went viral, receiving more than a million views and hundreds of comments.

The emotional clip features pictures of Courtney showing the lumps she found along with images of her enjoying her hen do and wedding day, when she married Liam Calder.

Meanwhile, her JustGiving page quickly exceeded its £500 target and has made more than £4,500 for Lymphoma Action.

“I will shortly be starting treatment and my journey to getting better, I have a positive treatment plan in place and I’m ready to give this my all,” says Courtney.

“I want to encourage everyone of all ages to check their lumps and believe in their gut feeling.”

Courtney’s event at the weekend will include raffles, tombola and auction prizes up for grabs for the highest bidders.

Her friends and family will also be taking part in sponsored events following her diagnosis.

Lymphoma symptoms can include a lump in the neck, armpit or groin; feeling worn-out for no reason; unexplained weight loss; excessive sweating at night; and constant itching for no reason.

Every year, more than 19,500 new cases of lymphoma are identified in the UK alone, making it the UK’s fifth most common cancer, according to Lymphoma Action.

Around 125,000 people are currently living with lymphoma and it is the most common cancer in teenagers and young adults.

Founded by patients in 1986, Lymphoma Action is the UK’s only charity dedicated to lymphoma.

Sarah Thorn, community and partnerships manager at the charity, says: “Everyone at Lymphoma Action is thinking of Courtney and wishing her the very best with her treatment.

"We want to say a huge thank you to her for so bravely raising awareness of lymphoma and fundraising for us, especially when she has only just received her diagnosis. In the UK, 53 people a day receive a lymphoma diagnosis making it the most common blood cancer.

“Our vision is to ensure nobody has to face lymphoma alone and with amazing people supporting us like this we can move closer to achieving that.”

Conrtibutions can be made to Courtney’s JustGiving fundraising page by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/courtney-wilson8