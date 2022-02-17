Leeds Olympian Nicola Adams confirms girlfriend Ella Baig is pregnant with their first child

Olympian Nicola Adams has announced she is expecting a baby with her girlfriend Ella Baig.

By Grace Newton
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 2:59 pm

The 39-year-old from east Leeds, who was the first woman to win a boxing Olympic gold medal, told Vogue magazine Baig had suffered a miscarriage and two failed attempts at IVF before discovering the happy news “a few months ago”.

Sharing a picture of their ultrasound on Twitter, Adams said: “We’re so excited to announce that our family is expanding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“After what feels like a lifetime, we can finally say we’re going to be parents!

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig at a film premiere together

“We’re so excited to share this magical journey with you all, the ups, the downs everything in between.

Read More

Read More
Lioness The Nicola Adams Story: Leeds' Olympic legend on her quest for superstar...

“Welcome to the world little one.

Baig, 22, a blogger and make-up artist, grew up in north Leeds and the couple still live together in the city.

Nicola AdamsLeedsTwitterIVF