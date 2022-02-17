Leeds Olympian Nicola Adams confirms girlfriend Ella Baig is pregnant with their first child

The 39-year-old from east Leeds, who was the first woman to win a boxing Olympic gold medal, told Vogue magazine Baig had suffered a miscarriage and two failed attempts at IVF before discovering the happy news “a few months ago”.
Sharing a picture of their ultrasound on Twitter, Adams said: “We’re so excited to announce that our family is expanding.
“After what feels like a lifetime, we can finally say we’re going to be parents!
“We’re so excited to share this magical journey with you all, the ups, the downs everything in between.
“Welcome to the world little one.
Baig, 22, a blogger and make-up artist, grew up in north Leeds and the couple still live together in the city.