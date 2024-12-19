Leeds protestors camp through the night to save 180-year-old tree from being felled

A group of Leeds residents are standing guard in front of an 180-year-old oak tree day and night to protect it from being felled.

Sarah Mumford, 62, is one of three leading figures for a local community group working in rotating shifts to stand, sit and sleep by the ancient oak tree.

Leeds City Council initially proposed to fell the tree in Otley in August to replace a pedestrian walkway as it "reached the end of its usable life and needs major repairs".

The walkway was installed in 1957 to accompany Otley Bridge, now used for motor vehicles, which was constructed nearly 800 years ago in 1228.

The Otley tree protecters group gather at a 180-year-old oak tree, in Otley, West Yorks, as they fight to save the tree, pictured in Otley.

This decision was met with opposition as Otley's ward councillors and residents alike protested against the felling of the tree.

Sarah, a sustainability coach based in Otley, West Yorkshire, said: "This tree means a lot for the local environment and for the people in Otley.

"I was personally drawn to the cause after entomologist came to speak on the subject six weeks ago.

"He was so passionate I felt compelled to join the cause and ensure no more trees are lost unnecessarily.

Sarah Mumford, one of the lead members.

"And on top of all the biodiversity reasons, there's value in its history as the community holds the tree and bridge very dear."

Sarah's group, consisting of 55 members, have been taking shifts organised on a WhatsApp group over the past three weeks, with volunteers camping overnight.

Sarah herself takes shifts on a daily basis which, depending on when contractors show up unannounced, has been at all times of the day and night.

Sarah said: "The other night, on Sunday 15 December, I got a message while in bed at 12:30 am saying the council was setting up traffic lights for construction.

A group of local residents are standing guard in front of an 180-year-old oak tree day and night to protect it from being felled to make way for a temporary footbridge.

"I jumped up, got dressed, grabbed my stuff and headed down to the tree, where I waited for an hour from 1:00 am until other volunteers arrived.

"I then returned at 6:30 am and stayed until one in the afternoon.

"Of course this is tiring, but we have grown a community of friends, like Jade, a local elderly resident who helps by bringing out tea and porridge in the mornings."

The construction of the temporary footbridge will require a large crane, which the tree would get in the way of.

Nicola James has been camping under the oak tree to stop the felling, with her dog Gemma.

The local community feel very strongly about saving the tree and they have come up with a proposal for a cheaper alternative where the tree is protected.

Sarah said: "As much as we want to avoid the tree being felled, we also want to avoid the council's other option, which was to install a single traffic lane on the bridge.

"This would worsen the already slow traffic system operating on the bridge, and would cause a lot of disruption for residents.

"Therefore, we propose that a second permanent bridge for pedestrians and cyclists be constructed.

"This bridge would require a smaller crane to construct with, so the tree could stay, it would reduce the traffic on Otley Bridge, and is estimated to be cheaper to build."

Leeds City Council is expected to make a final decision on the bridge by January 2, 2025 and they hope to start work on the project in the Spring.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: "Public safety is our priority, and we will not be delaying the essential repair work to the footbridge.

"However, we recognise the strength of feeling from some community groups against the temporary footbridge option which necessitates the felling of the oak tree, as opposed to temporary traffic lights on Otley Bridge for the months the work will take.