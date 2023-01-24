News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds residents confused by yellow glow in sky as source revealed

Leeds residents took to social media to discuss a strange yellow glow across the sky on Monday night – with the source now revealed.

By The Newsroom
3 hours ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 10:15am

The yellow glow could be spotted across the skyline of the city on Monday night.

One resident said: “Why is it so bright? Is it a different kind of moon?”

Hide Ad

Others joked about an ‘alien invasion’ in Leeds due to the bright lights.

Most Popular
Leeds residents confused by yellow glow in the night sky as source revealed cc Katie Alexander
Hide Ad

However, the glow is actually coming from the Headingley Stadium’s lights heating grass on the pitch.

Residents posted amazing pictures of the skyline on local Facebook forum Leedsplace.

LeedsResidentsHeadingley StadiumFacebook