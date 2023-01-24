Leeds residents confused by yellow glow in sky as source revealed
Leeds residents took to social media to discuss a strange yellow glow across the sky on Monday night – with the source now revealed.
By The Newsroom
3 hours ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 10:15am
The yellow glow could be spotted across the skyline of the city on Monday night.
One resident said: “Why is it so bright? Is it a different kind of moon?”
Others joked about an ‘alien invasion’ in Leeds due to the bright lights.
However, the glow is actually coming from the Headingley Stadium’s lights heating grass on the pitch.