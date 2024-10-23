Leeds retired men’s charity to build meeting hall to help tackle loneliness

A charity which helps tackle loneliness among retired men is set to build a new meeting hall.

Wharfedale Men’s Shed sought permission to demolish a derelict former cafe in Otley to make way for the building.

The charity said the site near Grove Hill Park, Ilkley Road, would provide workshop space to help meet the needs of its growing membership.

A design report said: “The proposal is to demolish the existing tea room and construct a completely new building.”

The organisation is one of more than 600 Men’s Sheds in the UK, which mainly help older men but can include women and younger members.

The report, by design firm Mark Hide Associates, said activities could included cooking and learning IT skills.

The Wharfedale branch formed in 2018 and had since been searching unsuccessfully for a base.

The charity, previously based in a small cellar, said it aimed to provide a supportive environment and help improve men’s health.

The report added: “Shedders come from all walks of life

“The bond that unites them is that they are men with time on their hands and would like something meaningful to do with that time.

“The Men’s Shed Movement has now become a powerful tool in addressing health and well-being and helping men to once again become valued and productive members of the community.”

Planning permission for the scheme, which is in Otley Conservation Area, was granted by Leeds City Council.